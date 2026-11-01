RedState Weekly Briefing: Trump Calls an Audible, Rubio Calls the Shots, and Refs Get Benched

Happy Sunday, and welcome to the RedState Weekly Briefing — where we take a quick look at the week’s most-viewed stories in case you missed any of them. What do you suppose caught people's attention as we fall back and head down the homestretch into the midterms? Grab a cup of coffee (or something stronger if you're so inclined) and sit down with this 21st-century Weekend Edition of your favorite (online) publication.

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#1 - President Trump Cancels Rally in Kansas at Last Moment, Then Makes Big Announcement — by Kyle Becker

That's more than 20 events in the final stretch of the midterm campaign. Rather than spending hours traveling to a single rally, the president can reach voters in multiple states through remote appearances, potentially allowing him to participate in substantially more campaign events. The White House has not yet released a complete public schedule for the telerallies. Local Kansas Republicans have also indicated that a telephone rally may replace Saturday's canceled appearance. The Salina Post reported Thursday that organizers were awaiting details and a phone number for residents interested in listening to the president. [Editor's Note: The cancellation was subsequently reversed.]





#2 - This May Be the WNBA's Most Despicable Act Yet — by Teri Christoph

As is their appalling custom, the players left the court after their pre-game warm-ups – and just as the first strains of The Star-Spangled Banner started to play – in what they apparently must think is a brave act of solidarity and much-needed public rebuke of the country that has empowered them to reach the highest echelons of professional sport. Not a humble, grateful bunch of gals, these WNBA players. This time, however, the optics were even worse than usual, as the players stormed from the court and turned their backs on the 10-year-old girl singing the National Anthem. Obviously, even having a little girl sing the anthem wasn't enough to get these players to stick around for two minutes.





#3 - Rubio Comes to the Rescue in Aftermath of 'Rigged' Brazilian Election — by Kyle Becker

Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, has reportedly fled the country for the United States after losing a disputed presidential election and being ordered by a Supreme Court justice to surrender his passports. According to a breaking Reuters report, two sources say Bolsonaro has left Brazil and is headed for the United States. Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has left the country for the United States after losing Sunday's presidential election and refusing to comply with a Supreme Court order to hand over his passports, two sources said. The US Embassy in Brazil did not ‌immediately respond to a request for comment. Bolsonaro's lawyer also did not respond. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now being credited in multiple reports as having secured Bolsonaro's exit from Brazil.





#4 - Rubio Just Gave Cuban Diplomat Who Went After Mike Waltz’s Team a Lesson in FAFO — by Rusty Weiss

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has signed paperwork ordering the expulsion of a Cuban diplomat from the United States following a confrontation at the United Nations, U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz announced. The official, Richard Tur de la Concepción, is the First Secretary of Cuba’s mission to the United Nations. He is accused of shoving an American diplomat and trying to grab his phone during a clash at UN headquarters. "He's gone. He is going to be on a plane to Havana within the next 24 hours," Waltz said in an interview with FOX News’ Hannity. "You lay a hand on an American here in the United States, President Trump, Secretary Rubio and myself, we're not gonna stand for it," added the ambassador.

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#5 - Whoa: These NFL Refs Just Found Out the Hard Way That Bad Calls Have Consequences — by Teri Christoph

After a disastrous performance during last Sunday's Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions matchup, referee Alex Moore and his crew have been yanked from this weekend's Sunday Night Football (SNF) game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders (also known as the Redskins). Moore and his team, instead, will be the officiating crew for the apparently less glamorous matchup between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. The last-minute switch reportedly follows a string of controversial calls during the Packers-Lions game, including two questionable roughing-the-passer penalties against Green Bay and a disputed penalty against Detroit linebacker Derrick Barnes for hitting a defenseless player.

What were your favorite RedState stories this week? Let us know in the Comments!

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