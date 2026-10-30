Well, That Didn't Last Long: Trump Reverses Course on Kansas, Iowa Rallies

Well, that sure didn't last long.

Just one day after President Donald Trump's campaign rallies in Kansas and Iowa were abruptly canceled, both events are back on his schedule, with the president now set to make back-to-back appearances Sunday, just two days before voters head to polls for Tuesday's midterm elections.

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Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich reported the reversal Friday morning.

SCHEDULING CHANGE: Trump rallies in Kansas, Iowa back on, per source familiar



"Rallies are BACK ON! President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday. No one works harder, fights… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 30, 2026

SCHEDULING CHANGE: Trump rallies in Kansas, Iowa back on, per source familiar "Rallies are BACK ON! President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday. No one works harder, fights harder, or loves the American people more than President Donald J. Trump! The rallies were rearranged for scheduling purposes to accommodate dozens of additional tele-rallies that were recently added to the President’s schedule."

The sudden reversal comes after the Republican National Committee announced Thursday that the president would instead embark on a 72-hour blitz of tele-rallies to reach voters in nearly 20 states. It looks like things were rearranged so Trump can do both in-person and telephone rallies in the all-important last weekend of the election.

TRUMP/VANCE FINAL MIDTERMS RALLIES SCHEDULE (subject to change, based on publicly available info):



FRIDAY: Florida

SUNDAY: Kansas, Iowa

MONDAY: Rome, New York (Vance)



POTUS TELE-RALLIES: Arizona, Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Michigan,… — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) October 30, 2026

TRUMP/VANCE FINAL MIDTERMS RALLIES SCHEDULE (subject to change, based on publicly available info): FRIDAY: Florida SUNDAY: Kansas, Iowa MONDAY: Rome, New York (Vance) POTUS TELE-RALLIES: Arizona, Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Michigan, New York, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania Per source familiar on previously scrapped Kansas/Iowa rallies: “The rallies were rearranged for scheduling purposes to accommodate dozens of additional tele-rallies that were recently added to the President’s schedule."

Both Kansas and Iowa have unexpectedly competitive Senate races, with Republican Sen. Roger Marshall fighting to hold his seat in Kansas from Democrat challenger Adam Hamilton and Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA-02) hoping to keep Iowa's open Senate seat in GOP hands by beating Democrat Josh Turek.

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President Trump has already held 25 rallies this month, and with Election Day fast approaching, it appears he's not quite done hitting the campaign trail as he tries to help the GOP hold its majorities in the House and Senate.

RedState will be providing full election coverage on Tuesday, so mark your calendars right now and plan to be with us for what promises to be an interesting night.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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