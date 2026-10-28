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Rubio Just Gave Cuban Diplomat Who Went After Mike Waltz’s Team a Lesson in FAFO

Rusty Weiss Follow @Rusty_Weiss
Oct 28, 2026 7:00 AM
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Rubio Just Gave Cuban Diplomat Who Went After Mike Waltz’s Team a Lesson in FAFO
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has signed paperwork ordering the expulsion of a Cuban diplomat from the United States following a confrontation at the United Nations, U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz announced.

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The official, Richard Tur de la Concepción, is the First Secretary of Cuba’s mission to the United Nations. He is accused of shoving an American diplomat and trying to grab his phone during a clash at UN headquarters. 

"He's gone. He is going to be on a plane to Havana within the next 24 hours," Waltz said in an interview with Fox News.

"You lay a hand on an American here in the United States, President Trump, Secretary Rubio and myself, we're not gonna stand for it," added the ambassador.

More than half of his heart, as they say, will soon be back in Havana.

Hopefully they toss a T-shirt on this guy that says 'I got in Mike Waltz's face and all I got was this stupid T-shirt' or some such variation.

Bye, Felicia. Don't let the door hit ya.

During a heated debate at the United Nations over the longstanding U.S. embargo on Cuba, Ambassador Waltz accused the Cuban regime of enriching its elites at the expense of ordinary citizens.

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His comments — which were accurate — prompted Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla to interrupt the speech. So upset was he that Parrilla approached the podium and called Waltz a liar.

Waltz immediately blasted the minister, saying he would not intimidate him in America the way the communist regime tries to intimidate its political prisoners.

"And I'm the representative of the United States of America," he shouted. "Back up!"

"Back away. This isn't Havana. You're not going to intimidate me," Waltz added. "Do you understand who you're dealing with?"

Concepción understands. Or at least he will shortly. And he'll be back in his element, back in Havana, quite soon.

While Waltz and the other Commie official were exchanging heated words, Concepción allegedly tried to grab the phone of the ambassador's spokesman, J.P. Freire, as he recorded the exchange.

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The New York Post described the incident as an "assault."

Cuban officials have not yet publicly responded to the expulsion order.

The White House, following the incident with Waltz, his team, and the Cuban delegation, posted a cartoon image of the showdown captioned, "Not in the United States of America."

Concepción won't be in the United States of America at all.

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News Topics CUBA | FOREIGN POLICY | MARCO RUBIO | UNITED NATIONS
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