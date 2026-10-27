‘Back Up!’ Cuban Official Charges Mike Waltz at UN, Staffer Assaulted in Wild Scene

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz refused to back down Tuesday when Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla charged the podium during a speech criticizing the communist regime’s real estate holdings.

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A video clip shows the minister closing in on Waltz and accusing him of lying. Waltz immediately ordered the Cuban official to “Back away from the podium.”

The confrontation quickly escalated into a shouting match on the floor of the General Assembly hall, with Waltz declaring that the minister would not intimidate him in America the way the communist regime tries to intimidate its political prisoners.

"And I'm the representative of the United States of America," an infuriated Waltz shouted. "Back up!"

"Back away. This isn't Havana. You're not going to intimidate me," he added. "Do you understand who you're dealing with?"

NEW: @USAmbUN Mike Waltz just got into a shouting match on the floor of the general assembly with Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla "He's not going to intimidate me in the United States of America, like he tries to intimidate political prisoners," Waltz said, raising his voice "Back up!" — Josh Christenson (@jchristenson_) October 27, 2026

You have to hand it to the Ambassador. Waltz’s refusal to yield showed the kind of backbone rarely seen from American diplomats at the United Nations. He made it clear that the strong-arm tactics aren't welcome in the United States.

It's not the administration's job to offer any delegation quiet accommodation as they run roughshod over decorum while a U.S. official is giving a speech.

From there, things escalated.

While Waltz and the communist regime official traded barbs, a member of the Cuban delegation tried to grab the phone of Waltz’s spokesman, J.P. Freire, as he recorded the exchange — an incident the New York Post described as an "assault."

Waltz just now posted the video of the incident to social media.

One of the Cuban regime’s “diplomats” tried to intimidate UN staff into cutting our microphones as I exposed the regime for the world to see. When one of my staffers noticed what was happening, that same regime “diplomat” tried to intimidate him, too. https://t.co/Coq7zspzvN — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) October 27, 2026

"One of the Cuban regime’s 'diplomats' tried to intimidate UN staff into cutting our microphones as I exposed the regime for the world to see," he said. "When one of my staffers noticed what was happening, that same regime 'diplomat' tried to intimidate him, too."

UN officials moved in to restore order as Waltz held his ground and made clear he would not be shouted down.

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Prior to the fireworks, Waltz was lambasting the Cuban regime’s narrative of being a victim of a U.S. “blockade,” arguing that Havana’s economic problems are self-inflicted.

He detailed the communist leadership’s luxury real estate holdings, private jets, Rolex watches, and other privileges while ordinary Cubans face blackouts, shortages, and repression.

See the corrupt Cuban regime’s Rolex collection while their people sit in the dark. https://t.co/6wMlNhmNhl — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) October 27, 2026

Note to Florida Democrat Senate candidate Angie Nixon — Dictatorships really don't like it when you call out their dictatorial ways.

Waltz also highlighted the military conglomerate GAESA’s reported billions in assets and displayed images contrasting the elite’s lifestyle with the suffering of the Cuban people. That's when Parrilla snapped.

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