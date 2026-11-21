The incoming Democrat majority in Congress seems to be gearing up to roll into town in January and carve into concrete a bevy of radical leftist plans. One of those policies is 100 percent government-run healthcare, or what the Left likes to call, in warm and fuzzy language, Medicare for All.

Advertisement

Earlier in November, Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) showed he is excited to jump on that disastrous idea right away, and tried to butter up President Donald Trump about it by mentioning his favorite metal - gold.

He shared the "pitch" in an X post, in which he tagged the President.

This is a message for @realDonaldTrump. Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave. https://t.co/f32IYs3FXG — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 12, 2026

El-Sayed claimed that if President Trump signs the radical Left’s Medicare for All plan, they would call it Trumpcare, and he would support a Trump gold healthcare card. (Ironically, Trump’s previous EO referring to a Trump gold card in 2025 was about reining in visa abuses. Not sure whether El-Sayed knows that or not.)

Regardless, the proposed tagline for this fanciful program - shown in the AI images above - would be: "Great healthcare for All Americans," with all of the usual promises from progressives of "free" healthcare from "cradle to grave":

Now, Trump has responded through his Truth Social account on Saturday - by resharing the incoming Senator's post without comment

President Trump has posted Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed’s tweet pitching his idea for Medicare for All on Truth Social without comment. @AbdulElSayed pitched a Medicare for All plan guaranteeing every American “cradle-to-grave coverage without a copay, a premium, or a deductible.” He said he’d happily call it “Trump Care for All” if President Trump signs it and even said he would support a Trump gold healthcare card. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 21, 2026

That wasn't the end of it, though. El-Sayed replied right back with a message that seems to imply he thinks Pres. Trump is totally on board with his terms. "Let's get to work," he wrote.

Let’s get to work, then. Ready when you are @realDonaldTrump. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 21, 2026

RedState previously wrote that Trump said earlier this week that Democrats are burning up the phone lines to the White House ahead of the lame duck session, begging him to make deals, but I have a feeling this socialized medicine malarkey by El-Sayed isn't going to get him to pick up the Oval Office line.

While Trump has, for years, enjoyed trolling the leftists like this over their cherished utopian ideas, they keep falling for it again and again. The next two years are going to be a blast. Pardon me while I go pop some more popcorn!

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and combat Democrats' lies. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.