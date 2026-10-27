Trump Rallying for Cindy Hyde-Smith in Corinth, MS Shows Ain't No Patriots Like Mississippi Patriots

On Monday, just eight days before the November 3 midterm elections, President Donald Trump held a rally at the Crossroads Arena in Corinth, Mississippi, and the Magnolia State could not have been more thrilled. Having had the privilege to cover the rally live and in person, I can attest to the excitement in the air and the joy and friendliness of everyone in attendance, who stood in line from the morning hours in order to see the president and Mississippi Republican national officials, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Sen. Roger Wicker, Rep. Trent Kelly (MS-01), and other local, state, and Republican Party representatives.

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Crossroads Arena has a seating capacity of 7,708, and the entire arena was filled to the brim. There was standing room available around the arena balcony. And, according to Trump, an estimated tens of thousands were seated outside watching on the Jumbotron.

The legacy media and politicos truly have gotten these midterm rallies all wrong. They are not Trump and Republicans trying to fend off the purported midterm blue tsunami. One thing it is about is to encourage and "rally" an already faithful base to remind them what is at stake if they don't get out and vote.

But the main thing is giving Americans an opportunity to be a part of this consequential moment in our nation's history, and to share it with friends, family, and community. While I have covered Trump at several CPACs and at the University of Alabama commencement, this is the first Trump rally I have covered. It is a truly special experience for all involved from beginning to end, and it is reflected in the faces, the conversation, and the sheer delight of being able to come together to celebrate those shared values of faith, family, and freedom.

The best comparison to the Trump Rally phenomenon is then-Republican Vice Presidential nominee Theodore Roosevelt's whistle-stop campaign tours. In 1900, Roosevelt used the railroad to make speeches at each whistle-stop, in order to connect directly with small-town voters throughout rural America. That connection and goodwill with the common man, along with his origin story, would carry Roosevelt and William McKinley to the presidency. After McKinley died from an assassin's bullet, Roosevelt was propelled into the presidency and rode his own effective leadership and goodwill of everyday Americans into a second presidential term.

In one of the most famous political campaigns in U.S. history, Roosevelt embarked on a whirlwind crusade that encompassed 480 stops in 23 states. Everywhere he went, Roosevelt was met by admiring throngs of hundreds, thousands, and even tens of thousands of citizens eager to see and hear a candidate for national office.

As GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith strongly declared from the Crossroads Arena stage, "Rural America at its best is in Corinth, Mississippi!"

So, where are a majority of Trump's midterm rallies being held? Rural America. It tracks, and it's working; the impact of its effectiveness is yet to be seen.

And Rural America comes out to see Donald Trump. No marquee entertainer is required to draw them in. Nor does the GOP have to hire seat fillers. No, any Trump rally displays the diverse communities which make up each and every state. They come out, en masse, some on a school night, to see in person one of the most effective and larger-than-life presidents in our nation's history.

The fact that the President is carving out time from his busy schedule to make space for what the coastal elites consider backwater or flyover country speaks volumes.

.@POTUS: "God didn't make your vocal chords to do a rally every day, but when you love the people, it's fine — and we love you, we really do." ❤️ https://t.co/37HKBqeWU1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 26, 2026

One law enforcement officer attests to how special Mississippians feel to be one of the places Trump has chosen to campaign.

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WATCH:

MISSISSIPPI PATRIOT: "I just like everything he's done... We're tickled to death to have him here." https://t.co/XHYwpLSNZj — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 26, 2026

While Trump hit his usual notes of pretending he is on the ballot, the importance of getting out to vote, and maligning Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05), Democrat for MI U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed, Democrat for TX U.S. Senate James Talarico, and the other insane "Dumocrat" efforts to flip red states and red seats, Trump's main goal was to promote Senate incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is in a reelection battle against Democrat nominee and MS District Attorney Scott Colom, a Soros-funded social justice warrior.

Before Trump took the stage, Hyde-Smith spoke for 11 minutes on her accomplishments in the Senate, particularly the passage of the Laken Riley Act, the Fentanyl Act, and the investments made in the state. So, when Trump brought her back up, Hyde-Smith chose to give him props and threw it back to him to finish.

WATCH:

🤣 LMAO! Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS): "Is this not the best PRESIDENT OF OUR LIFETIME?!" *Walks off*



*Trump checks if she wants to keep speaking*



President Trump: "I love that. Sometimes they talk for 10 minutes! That was one of the best I've ever had. Cindy, that was good.… pic.twitter.com/rVQb27pWxY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 27, 2026

Trump gave the rally, and Hyde-Smith high praise after returning to the White House.

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WATCH:

.@POTUS: "That was an amazing night in Mississippi." https://t.co/O5IgELyhlg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 27, 2026

District 1 Rep. Trent Kelly said it well: "We are commonsense conservative Americans, but everything is on the line."

Mississippi will no doubt vote according to those conservative, commonsense values. Let us pray the rest of America does the same.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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