Many people remember when actor Charlie Sheen, who once ruled the roost in Hollywood while starring in primetime TV sitcom hits like "Spin City" and "Two and a Half Men," figuratively fell out of the sky and into treatment for addiction issues. Before it all played out, Sheen could be seen ranting incoherently and profanely in videos online about "tiger blood" and "winning," among other things. That was about 15 years ago, in 2011, as incredible as it might sound.

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Some of Sheen's blatherings on social media also name-checked people in his life, including Chuck Lorre, the producer of "...Men," whom some might know went on to co-create "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon." But the actor was reminded of someone else he apparently attacked on what was known then as Twitter, during a recent episode of his new podcast, Mostly Sheenius

Fellow actor, Rob Lowe.

Some might know that the former '80s heartthrob actor is currently making the media rounds to promote his new conservative-connected movie, Confession.

During one segment on the new podcast, Sheen apologized to his longtime friend for “unkind and unfair” tweets he had lobbed Lowe’s way before Sheen went into recovery. Sheen continued, saying that it weighed on his mind that he did it, calling out the behavior as “mean and stupid.”

Lowe swiftly accepted the apology, while saying that he does not care about the tweets and had completely forgotten about them. He said he figured at the time "that's just Charlie, one day he's going to get it."

Then Sheen seemed to recall something in the moment, that Lowe had been present during the first intervention to try to get him clean and sober.

But his friend had a big surprise to share with him that blew Sheen away

Watch (warning — coarse language):

Charlie Sheen apologizes for attacking Rob Lowe online, then finds out Lowe had been praying for him for decades



Charlie: “I've sent a few tweets, you know, back when they were tweets, and just some stuff about you that was really unkind and unfair. And they were mean and… pic.twitter.com/iN36PRyyim — Yonan (@yonann) November 19, 2026

Lowe said:

I know you're not a huge 'program' program guy. It saved my life, but that's neither here nor there. But in the program, as you know, they always say, 'Take a moment of prayer for the alcoholic who still suffers.

Lowe revealed for the first time that Sheen was the one he always prayed for in that moment.

"Wow, really? So you were giving that prayer for a couple decades!" Sheen said.

Good for Rob Lowe. This is a great example by the actor, especially for the people in Hollywood, of how Christians act every single day. What a beautiful moment of friendship to witness here, too.

Our faith teaches us not to hold grudges over being hurt by others because that’s for God to handle. Romans 12:19 (NIV) reads:

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Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,” says the Lord.

Revenge and retribution are not our business, in other words. It's the Holy Spirit that needs to work in that other person, if it's God's will. And when Scripture in the Bible promises something, we would be wise to heed it.

You can watch the full podcast below:

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