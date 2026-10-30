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Whoa: These NFL Refs Just Found Out the Hard Way That Bad Calls Have Consequences

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 30, 2026 2:05 PM
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Whoa: These NFL Refs Just Found Out the Hard Way That Bad Calls Have Consequences
Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini, File

The National Football League (NFL) has the right to yank underperforming teams from primetime television slots by using its "flex option" – and the league apparently can also boot referees from working those same sweet gigs if their calls have been less than stellar. 

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After a disastrous performance during last Sunday's Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions matchup, referee Alex Moore and his crew have been yanked from this weekend's Sunday Night Football (SNF) game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders (also known as the Redskins). 

Moore and his team, instead, will be the officiating crew for the apparently less glamorous matchup between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

The last-minute switch reportedly follows a string of controversial calls during the Packers-Lions game, including two questionable roughing-the-passer penalties against Green Bay and a disputed penalty against Detroit linebacker Derrick Barnes for hitting a defenseless player.

Even quarterback legend Tom Brady, who was calling the game for Fox Sports, has called attention to the outrageous officiating in front of an audience of nearly 25 million viewers. Brady specifically challenged the refs for being too strict on roughing the passer calls.

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One report says "the [referee crew] switch is more about optics rather than a disciplinary action," but Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk opines that the move prevents SNF announcers Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico from having to "[mention] the rough day the crew had in Detroit."

"Typically," writes Florio, "the various crews are assigned without regard to the broadcast footprint of a given game. In this specific case, it shows that the league would rather avoid further talk about the multiple mistakes that Moore’s crew made."

NFL fans have long complained that referees face little to no accountability for blown calls, especially those calls that can change the outcome of games. If this reassignment is actually a sign that the league is finally taking those complaints seriously, great. But if it's just an attempt to keep bad officiating out of the primetime spotlight, fans aren't likely to be all that impressed.

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News Topics NFL | SPORTS
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