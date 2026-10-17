If You Thought You Already Disliked the WNBA, Here's Reason to Loathe It More

The WNBA has been a clown show in recent years, as the peacocking players constantly disrespect their country and support far-left causes like males playing in girls’ sports. They’ve treated generational talent Indiana Fever forward Caitlin Clark like dirt primarily because she’s incredibly popular but doesn’t have the right backstory.

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They treat another athlete, Sophie Cunningham, with equal disdain because she likes being a girly girl when not on the court and dared to say males beating females in competition is morally wrong.

Leftists were thrilled when the Fever were bumped from the playoffs, but viewership immediately cratered for the struggling league. Sometimes, you get what you wish for, and if tanking their association and making it one of the most toxic institutions in all of sports was their goal, they've more than succeeded.

And they’re not likely to gain many new fans — except those from the far left — with this little stunt:

You don't hate the WNBA enough! https://t.co/z16PswFJow — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 17, 2026

Here’s what happened:

SAN FRANCISCO – The Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries both left the court before the national anthem ahead of Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Saturday at Chase Center. And they were back within seconds of it ending. Both teams were on the floor beforehand, warming up for the game, then disappeared for roughly the two minutes it took to perform the "Star-Spangled Banner." Almost immediately after the singer concluded, both teams jogged back onto the floor.

Yes, we’ve seen such antics before, and we had to endure the NFL’s America-bashing Colin Kaepernick, but this is the Finals — their chance to showcase their talents and try to get taken seriously as a basketball league. Instead, they once again proved that they are a woke social justice association and hoops is just an afterthought.

OutKick’s sports and culture commentator Jon Root had thoughts:

It’s no lie that the WNBA & many of its teams & players don’t properly respect the United States of America.



The Dream & Valkyries refusing to stand on the court for the anthem for 1 min to show respect for the country who provides them the opportunity to play a kids game for a… https://t.co/p1kWHpMwhD — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) October 17, 2026

It’s no lie that the WNBA & many of its teams & players don’t properly respect the United States of America. The Dream & Valkyries refusing to stand on the court for the anthem for 1 min to show respect for the country who provides them the opportunity to play a kids game for a living, is disgusting. This is a slap in the face to the servicemen & women who have sacrificed for these ungrateful women’s freedom. Shame on you. This is anti-American & why so many sports fans refuse to support the WNBA outside of the Indiana Fever.

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I suggest that if all these players hate America so much, they should go play in Russia. It didn’t work out so well for Brittney Griner, but hey, maybe they won't make the same mistakes.

One of the teams won, reportedly, but I don't actually care which.

We have a saying around here: You can’t hate the media enough. The same can be said about this joke of a sports league.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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