This May Be the WNBA's Most Despicable Act Yet

The WNBA's PR nightmare continued apace Thursday as the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries faced off for Game 6 of the WNBA Finals at Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

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As is their appalling custom, the players left the court after their pre-game warm-ups – and just as the first strains of The Star-Spangled Banner started to play – in what they apparently must think is a brave act of solidarity and much-needed public rebuke of the country that has empowered them to reach the highest echelons of professional sport.

Not a humble, grateful bunch of gals, these WNBA players.

This time, however, the optics were even worse than usual, as the players stormed from the court and turned their backs on the 10-year-old girl singing the National Anthem. Obviously, even having a little girl sing the anthem wasn't enough to get these players to stick around for two minutes.

So much for being role models to the next generation of young women.

Just watch:

Not even @Tip’s daughter singing the national anthem could get the Valkyries and Dream to stick around. Right back on the court when it’s over, though. Funny how that works. https://t.co/4FWcDGvisJ — OutKick (@Outkick) October 29, 2026

The young singer is Heiress Harris, daughter of rapper T.I. and singer Tiny Harris, and despite the rather conspicuous absence of the actual players, she delivered a beautiful rendition of the anthem. She showed a grace that the players, many years her senior, couldn't seem to muster.

As RedState previously reported, Vice President JD Vance has already called out the players for their "disgraceful" behavior. And, judging by Thursday's spectacle, his criticism didn't make much of an impression.

Imagine being a 10-year-old girl, invited to sing your country's National Anthem on one of the biggest stages in women's sports, only to look out and see that the very athletes you're performing for couldn't be bothered to stick around.

Some role models, eh?

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