We're running out of time to get things done before the Democrats take over.

One of the most aggravating things is Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) being an obstructionist and blocking one of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees, Elliot Gaiser. Gaiser has an impressive pedigree, having clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and served as Solicitor General of Ohio. He is currently heading up the Office of Legal Counsel for the Department of Justice.

Advertisement

There are also reports that Cornyn is blocking Wesley Hunt from becoming Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, a position that we really need filled at this point in time.

The pressure was stepped up on Cornyn on Saturday as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called him out for blocking Gaiser, saying they would not have time to get a replacement Cornyn proposed through vetting on time.

Now Cornyn is throwing a fit at Cruz on X. At this point, Cornyn is flushing any credibility he ever had with the childish way he is going out. This is truly disgusting; he's behaving this way, and he's making Gaiser and Texas pay for his tantrum.

Everyone knows that I am a notorious cusser and screamer and that Ted is a fragile thing. But enough about us. If a President can appoint someone from another state, no Senator will have a say in their state, notwithstanding Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution. It is called "advise and consent." — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 21, 2026

Everyone knows that I am a notorious cusser and screamer and that Ted is a fragile thing. But enough about us. If a President can appoint someone from another state, no Senator will have a say in their state, notwithstanding Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution. It is called "advise and consent."

Gaiser clerked in Texas for a year, has family members in Texas, and has handled cases related to Texas. So Cornyn wants to play this game, that this is not enough for an excellent candidate.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) scolded Cornyn for what he was doing.

I get it. And I don’t care if you swore. But this vacancy exists, we shouldn’t leave it to be filled by Democrats, and Elliott Gaiser would be a phenomenal judge—anywhere in America, including Texas. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 21, 2026

President Donald Trump has called for the Senate to go around the blue slip in this instance, which he told Fox News in a Saturday morning phone interview.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Sen. JOHN CORNYN (R-TX) just got called out by President Trump for using his "blue slip" to unilaterally BLOCK conservative judicial nominee Elliot Gaiser — and 47 says the Senate GOP should IMMEDIATELY end the blue slip tradition so Gaiser can be approved



"John… pic.twitter.com/Go8QX9oDfx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 21, 2026

Trump noted that there have been exceptions in the past, said that Cornyn would have lost anyway, and that "he is doing a tremendous disservice" with what he's doing in this case.

Trump's right; there have been exceptions in the past. However, they have been strict about district court nominees in recent years, and the problem is that blue slips have been used by Republicans as well to block people under the Democrats.

Advertisement

Back in 2017, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), now the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that he "won’t let senators abuse the blue slip to block qualified nominees for political or ideological reasons." However, he has upheld blue slips for district court positions.

This process isn't supposed to be about people throwing tantrums. Gaiser is qualified and a real conservative choice, but Cornyn doesn't care.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.