During his recent trip to Asia, President Trump met with Russia's President Putin, China's President Xi Jinping and other national leaders from the Asia-Pacific region. There was a much-touted private meeting between the American, Russian and Chinese leaders, but the one thing that apparently didn't happen was the finalization of any kind of peace accord in the Russo-Ukrainian War.

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That war has been raging on for some time now, the most prolonged and the most costly conflict in Europe since World War II, and now the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Michael Waltz, has a dire observation: Russia is losing troops faster than they are replacing them, suffering that the Ambassador describes as World War II-level losses.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz warned Friday that Russia is suffering "unsustainable" battlefield losses, with monthly deaths outpacing recruitment numbers. Speaking on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" podcast, Waltz echoed President Donald Trump's assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "worn down," arguing the war in Ukraine cannot be won militarily and must end at the negotiating table. "Right now, the numbers that we have, the Russians are recruiting 20,000 to 25,000 a month of new fresh recruits," Waltz said. "They're losing 30,000 to 35,000 a month, dead every single month."

That's a net loss of 10,000 troops a month. The danger in that ratio, aside from losing so much of a generation of young Russian men at a time when the Russian people are tumbling off the edge of a demographic cliff, is that situations like this tend to lead nations into sending young men into battle with less and less training; scoop them up, stick them in a uniform, teach them to march, teach them which end of their issue weapon is the dangerous one, and send them forth. We don't know if that's what is happening in Russia right now, but it seems likely.

Then again, Russia has far more young men to throw away than does Ukraine.

"That is exponentially more than they lost in Afghanistan and approaching what they lost in World War II, a thousand a day," he added. "It's just unsustainable." The interview followed Trump's return from Shenzhen, China, where he met with Putin before joining the Russian leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first-ever three-way summit between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China. The summit produced a joint declaration pledging dialogue on reducing nuclear risks, maintaining stable energy supplies and reforming the United Nations, but the leaders stopped short of announcing breakthroughs on Ukraine or Iran.

That's probably because there has been no breakthrough on Ukraine or Iran. We might note that Ukraine and Iran don't seem to have been offered a seat at the table.

Russia still holds several big advantages. While exact counts are difficult to find, there are estimates that Russia still has a 3-1 advantage in men between the ages of 18 and 50 — military aged men. Russia has advantages in resources and equipment, although Ukraine, given some of their recent moves and their clever use of drones, seems to have some advantage in brains. There have been a few concessions, including a major prisoner swap, but at this juncture neither side looks like they are willing to back down.

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And so this modern, high-tech version of the Great War keeps on, with no end in sight.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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