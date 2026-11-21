Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) has been in the Senate a long time.

Unfortunately, he seems to have decided to go out throwing a tantrum as his final legacy.

As we reported, he played passive-aggressive games prior to the election with social media posts when it came to the man who beat him in the primary, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton beat him by nearly 30 points.

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Then, since the midterms, Cornyn has also held up President Donald Trump's nomination of Elliot Gaiser to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, refusing to give him a blue slip. Gaiser is a former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and is now running the Office of Legal Counsel at the Department of Justice. He is by all accounts a great conservative choice, and failure to give him the blue slip could now result in the position falling under the control of the Democrats when they take over in January.

Cornyn also reportedly got into a throwdown with his fellow Texas senator, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), over the Gaiser nomination, because Cruz is supporting him and is concerned that the obstruction could cost Republicans the selection. Cruz noted that Gaiser has already had FBI vetting because of his position, and another choice would not be able to get it done in time.

Cruz has now confirmed the reported account that Cornyn had a meltdown at him.

Ted Cruz confirms that he and John Cornyn engaged in a shouting match on the Senate floor over Trump's controversial nominee Elliot Gaiser to be a federal judge in Texas.



"Only one of us was shouting. I was not shouting but it is true that John Cornyn was shouting at me and… pic.twitter.com/Iyylx00a7L — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) November 21, 2026

"Only one of us was shouting. I was not shouting, but it is true that John Cornyn was shouting at me and cursing at me on the Senate floor, and that's what the reporters in the gallery reported on."

This was how the Washington Sun reported the incident.

Warning: coarse language

Cornyn was yelling so loudly at his Texas colleague at one point that he could easily be heard from the press gallery above the mostly empty chamber. “I don’t find you credible. I’m mad at you!” Cornyn told Cruz, his voice booming across the room. Cornyn then told Cruz he was upset at someone “for ending my career!” We couldn’t make out whether that was directed at Cruz or Donald Trump, who endorsed Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate Republican primary, ending said career. Cruz’s response, which we couldn’t hear, set Cornyn off again. “Oh, that’s bulls**t!” he said. Cornyn then waved off Cruz with his hand and stormed off to the Democratic side of the aisle.

Cornyn hasn't commented on the incident.

But he has continued to get into arguments with people on X about the Gaiser nomination. Here he was getting in an embarrassing tussle with Heritage president Kevin Roberts, saying Roberts had destroyed the group's credibility and made himself "irrelevant."

Senator, when you return to Texas, out of office, @Heritage and @Heritage_Action and @DailySignal and @ItsYourGov will still be fighting for the everyday American, not K Street. I am genuinely sorry to see you tarnish your legacy and years of service with this petulance. Elliot Gaiser is one of the most brilliant legal minds of this generation—something you know—but your pettiness will give this seat to a Radical Leftist judge. Who’s destroyed whose credibility? — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) November 19, 2026

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I think Cornyn should have taken a look in the mirror - he's the one on his way out the door.

Meanwhile, Cruz excoriated Cornyn on Fox, saying he was basically giving the judicial seat over to the control of the Democrats.

🚨 OMG. Sen. Ted Cruz confirms that John Cornyn SCREAMED at the top of his lungs and CURSED at Cruz for simply suggesting he not hand the federal judge nomination to Democrats ‼️



CRUZ: "HE BASICALLY GAVE THE SEAT TO THE DEMOCRATS." 🤯



"He began SCREAMING. He began CURSING at… pic.twitter.com/qyCAyC5x2U — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 21, 2026

Cornyn has argued that it was up to the White House now to decide if Trump wanted the person he, Cornyn, proposed, who Cruz is saying there isn't time to vet.

Meanwhile, Cornyn is reportedly pulling yet another obstructionist move. According to a report in The Federalist, sources are also indicating that he's blocking the appointment of Wesley Hunt to be Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Hunt was born and raised in Houston, and while Cornyn sometimes cites “qualifications” for his non-support of certain nominees, Hunt did three tours of duty in the Middle East, which included one tour as an Army Apache Helicopter Pilot and two tours as a diplomatic liaison officer in Saudi Arabia. He was nominated to the post on Sept. 14. “Cornyn has gone to all the Democrats and has whipped them and asked them to vote against Hunt, and every other Republican on the committee is like, ‘This is crazy. Wesley’s qualified,’” a Senate Foreign Relations Committee source told The Federalist. “He’s former Army, he’s actually been stationed in Saudi, he understands the military — the intel component of that. He’s uniquely qualified, and we don’t have ambassadors in other parts of that region; we need it. So, from a U.S. national security standpoint, this is a big deal.”

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He can't claim that Hunt doesn't have enough connections to Texas, as he is claiming about Gaiser. But Hunt was also one of Cornyn's opponents during his reelection run in the primary, so again, this looks like sour grapes.

When asked about this accusation and whether he would support Hunt, Cornyn’s office told The Federalist, “I’ll let you know if I have anything for you on this.” The office did not have a response by the deadline.

According to Semafor, when they asked Cornyn, he said Hunt was an “interesting choice. An interesting choice in many, many ways,” but declined to weigh in further. That sounds a bit like the use of "interesting" in the old Chinese curse, "May you live in interesting times."

Quite the legacy as he goes out the door.

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