Fans Revolt Against WNBA After Despicable Behavior During National Anthem

A disclaimer is in order before we delve into the ongoing chronicles of "Why the WNBA Sucks and Nobody Watches It."

When I say there is a "revolt" against watching the WNBA, that means among the trifling sliver of the population that gives a damn about the sport, there are lots of fans miffed about it.

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It is thus a bit of a head-scratcher why a sport that piqued general sports' fans interest with colorful characters like Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, and budding rivalries with the likes of Angel Reese, would squander any possibility of good will and viewership with petulant, crybaby, leftist politics.

There was a kind of WWE-NBA heroes and villains theme brewing, but the league is blowing it with braindead woke activism.

The latest installment came on Wednesday when the league management showed once again that it will defend leftist policies at the expense of their potential viewership.

As RedState's Bob Hoge regaled us in a trenchant post:

The two teams playing in the WNBA Finals game Wednesday, the Who Cares and the I Don't Knows, once again walked off the court while the national anthem was being played. Naturally, the clown show of an association has said nothing, even though this is the third time in a row. That would be enough to keep me from ever watching their side hustle — basketball, allegedly — forever, but it wasn’t the only thing that went down at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Enes Kanter Freedom’s hilarious bid to join the league was shot down by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a letter to House Republicans that was released Tuesday because he and his fellow would-be draftee Royce White are “both men.” Evidently, the League knows what men are, but still couldn’t come up with a definition for what a woman is in their statement.

Not only does the league not know what a woman is, the players don't know what to do when the national anthem plays.

Seconds before the national anthem begins, players from both WNBA Finals teams jog off the court. And for the third straight game, they don't return until the song is over.



The Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries repeat the routine Wednesday night at State Farm Arena,… pic.twitter.com/cE1dO5NVqT — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2026

"Seconds before the national anthem begins, players from both WNBA Finals teams jog off the court," Fox News reported. "And for the third straight game, they don't return until the song is over."

"The Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries repeat the routine Wednesday night at State Farm Arena, despite league rules requiring players, coaches and trainers to stand in line during the anthem," the report added.

The women's (?) basketball league got lit up in the comments.

"The NBA and WNBA need to shut this nonsense down," one fan said. "Millions have sacrificed their lives so these spoiled women can play a game for their job. They should show some respect."

"They’re nothing more than a far left militant organization that just happens to shoot some hoops on the side," another added.

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"WNBA ladies are free to play basketball, make money, enjoy fame, help sell tickets, jerseys & shoes; benefit from freemarket capitalism, and all of the freedoms the USA provides, but run out before the National Anthem" another remarked. "Pretty disrespectful, rude & ungrateful. Do better WNBA."

"It’s their right to do but do it our right to not support wnba," another said. "Turn it off and do not let any of them represent the US in the Olympics."

"WNBA and the NBA are becoming more Un-American by the day," one fan added. "Sickening."

Speaking of which, the NBA had its fair share of disrespect on opening night when its 'golden boy' LeFraud James was practicing his golf swing during the national anthem.

As we covered at RedState earlier:

LeBron decided to practice his golf swing during the national anthem last night. I can’t wait until he retires, he’s been toxic for the entire NBA. https://t.co/wTusZifdla — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 22, 2026

It is ridiculous that fans have to urge "professional" athletes to act like normal adults when it comes to paying respect for their country. You would think that people who have achieved the American Dream would actually be grateful living in America.

Such is the rotten core of leftist politics that poisons everything. Leftism by its very nature is about a lack of gratitude, a sense of entitlement, and a complete absence of humility.

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These athletes are unable to humble themselves before America's flag, because it symbolizes the sacrifices of true heroes, so they elevate themselves above it with disrespect or by protesting it.

This is narcissism on full display. Americans who work actual jobs, who turn on sports to feel inspired, do not relate to petulant millionaires who cannot be respectful to our country for two minutes of their day.

It's shameful behavior and no one who exhibits disrespect for our flag should be allowed to play for Team USA.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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