Independent journalist Nick Shirley took the internet by storm in December 2025 when he aimed his camera at multiple daycare centers in fraud-ridden Minneapolis and found many of them were empty — despite receiving millions in taxpayer dollars.

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The infamous “Learing Center” — an institution supposedly providing education that couldn’t even spell “learning” correctly — became a symbol for the fraud cesspool that is Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota. Federal investigations followed, Shirley testified before Congress, the Department of Health and Human Services froze certain childcare payments to Minnesota, and at least one fraudster depicted in his videos pled guilty to conspiracy.

Although Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5) — who is currently under investigation for possible immigration fraud and financial shenanigans — has not been charged for any of the massive graft that took place in Minneapolis, much of it went down within her own Somali community, and she has been tied to several of the individuals involved.

Shirley thought he’d remind her of that Friday and even brought along a nice little gift for the occasion: a Learing Center sweatshirt. How thoughtful:

Fact: Ilhan Omar and the Learers stole from the children, just like the Grinch! They stole over $250 million from the kids… This holiday season we are providing for the children and those in need 🙏🏼 https://t.co/bOxovWadys pic.twitter.com/KDitYQGajs — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) November 20, 2026

In the video and on his website shop.antifraudclub.com, Shirley promises that proceeds from each sweater purchased will go toward one meal for the kids — meals that were not provided by the scoundrels who accepted buckets of money from the government.

He dressed up as Santa Claus for the occasion:

It's the holiday season, therefore, it's getting very, very cold. I'm St. Nick, and today I'm visiting Ilhan Omar and giving her her very own Quality Learing Center Christmas sweater. And this holiday season, each purchase of a Quality Learing Center item on my website, we are going to be providing one meal to an individual in need, because the Learers in Minnesota, they have all the money, millions of dollars to provide the meals for the children, yet they never fed any children and it was all... just fraud.

He then tried to meet Omar, but, shocker, she was not at the office. Shirley then attempted to give the assistant who answered the door the gift, but she looked like she’d just smelled rotten eggs as she took it and swiftly closed the door. “Her staffer held it like it was radioactive,” Shirley’s companion noted.

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Nick also pointed out something else: Omar does not seem to spend a lot of time at the office. “Ilhan Omar? She is never here. We came here multiple times. She's never, ever here.”

If you’re stuck looking for the perfect Xmas gift, remember that educational and learing presents are often well received. We’ll see if the Mrs. appreciates what she finds under the tree this year.

Let’s feed as many children and people in need as possible. This sweater is the perfect white elephant gift or ugly sweater, with guaranteed arrival for orders placed in the next 7 days! Let’s make a difference this holiday season 🙏🏼 https://t.co/bOxovWadys pic.twitter.com/ytHh5XNcdi — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) November 20, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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