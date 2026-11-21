When I was a boy and later, a young man, on those occasions when my mother would find me seated, looking out the window and seeming pensive, she had a funny habit: Knowing I was familiar with a certain old saying about the ransom amount for one's thoughts, she would silently lay a penny on the table in front of me. She would do that with my father and my siblings, too. The one flaw in the request was that then, like now, I often sat looking out the window without thinking anything in particular.

Advertisement

Now, folks will have a scarcer time coming up the ransom for someone's thoughts. President Trump, on Friday, signed the Common Cents Act into law. No more new pennies will be minted — although the ones in circulation remain legal tender, and the Act allows for special runs, commemorative pennies and so forth.

But for general purposes? No more new pennies.

On Friday, November 20, 2026, the President signed into law: H.R. 10167, the “Common Cents Act,” which directs the Department of the Treasury to stop production of the penny except for collector needs; provides rounding guidance for cash transactions; allows the nickel to be composed of cost-saving materials; and provides procedures for the Secretary of the Treasury to follow to discontinue the production of any coin for general circulation.

My friend and colleague Jennifer Oliver O'Connell covered Congress's passage of the bill in September, by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote. Now it's a done deal. The Treasury had, we note, already ended production of new pennies; this act seals that deal.

Now, as for your thoughts and the price thereof; there are still more or less 100 billion pennies in circulation. That shouldn't really be a surprise; coins in general have a pretty long lifespan, much longer than paper currency. I've got old silver quarters, half-dollars and a few silver dollars that have been floating around for over a century, and while some of them show some wear, they are in surprisingly good shape for their age. The more recent pennies, being zinc with a thin copper plating, should last a good long time.

So, all you mothers out there, when faced with family members looking thoughtful, there will still be that ransom package readily available.

The other main thing the act does is to allow cash transactions to be rounded to the nearest $0.5, making up for the absence of pennies. That's a good idea, and it's also good that it's an opt-in, not a requirement. With 100 billion pennies still in circulation, we can expect to still see "take a penny, leave a penny" trays near cash registers in American stores for a good long while yet. And, of course, with most transactions being electronic these days, the rounding issue won't really come into use all that often — and digital transactions are specifically exempted from the rounding allowance.

Here in Alaska, we're already kind of used to this, with rounding having been done informally in lots of places. Coins of all sorts have a long way to go to get here, and it's common enough, especially out in the remote places, to see signs pleading for exact change. Also, this is something that the military exchange system overseas has done for decades; when I was in Germany in 1996-1997, although we could do business at the PX in American cash, no pennies were brought in, and every cash transaction was rounded.

Advertisement

Now that will be everywhere, in time. No more new pennies — but there are still a lot around. Somewhere around here, I've got a jar of old "wheat pennies" that I spent years accumulating. Wonder if they're worth anything today?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.