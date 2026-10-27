Rubio Comes to the Rescue in Aftermath of 'Rigged' Brazilian Election

Another botched South American election run by a corrupt socialist regime has thrown a nation into chaos. Brazil now has a full-blown political crisis on its hands.

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Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, has reportedly fled the country for the United States after losing a disputed presidential election and being ordered by a Supreme Court justice to surrender his passports.

According to a breaking Reuters report, two sources say Bolsonaro has left Brazil and is headed for the United States.

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has left the country for the United States after losing Sunday's presidential election and refusing to comply with a Supreme Court order to hand over his passports, two sources said. The US Embassy in Brazil did not ‌immediately respond to a request for comment. Bolsonaro's lawyer also did not respond.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now being credited in multiple reports as having secured Bolsonaro's exit from Brazil.

As I reported hours ago, Flávio Bolsonaro has arrived safely in United States. The mastermind behind this operation is U.S. Secretary of State @SecRubio . From the United States, free and safe, Flávio will lead the opposition against Lula. — Simón Levy (@SimonLevyMx) October 27, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has secured the safe transfer of Flavio Bolsonaro to the United States of America. Long live Brazil. Flavio can now fight this battle from abroad in the safe hands of the USA. This is why we need Republicans in power. Democrats would have never allowed Flavio to be safely transferred to the USA. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarino) October 27, 2026

Marco Rubio was the one who rescued Flavio Bolsonaro, it turns out. Just incredible. America stands with our brothers in Brazil! 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇧🇷 https://t.co/h6LIxGMBQo — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 27, 2026

Socialist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is now at the center of accusations that he is persecuting his political opposition.

As RedState reported Monday, Bolsonaro was ordered Monday to turn over his passports by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the same judge who oversaw the prosecution of his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The order arose from a money-laundering investigation involving alleged financial dealings with an attorney connected to online betting companies. Flávio Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing, and he has not been formally charged in that investigation.

Nevertheless, the court imposed a travel ban on the losing presidential candidate just hours after Lula was declared the winner of Sunday's runoff. Bolsonaro was served with the order after visiting his father.

"This morning I went to visit my father; as you know, he is under house arrest," Bolsonaro explained in a video.

"And when I was leaving, Lula's Federal Police were at his door, and in the middle of the street, I was ordered to hand over my passports. I am also prohibited from leaving the country."

At the time, Bolsonaro insisted he had no intention of fleeing.

"I never thought about leaving the country," he declared.

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"I will hand over my passports and defend myself against this abomination, which is a clear attempt to intimidate me, but nobody will silence me."

But according to Reuters' latest reporting, that deadline has now passed. Brazilian authorities have canceled his passports, while a senior Federal Police official said there was no record of Bolsonaro leaving through a regular immigration checkpoint.

It remains unclear exactly how he departed, where he is currently located, or whether he intends to request political asylum in the United States.

The White House and U.S. Embassy had not publicly confirmed his arrival at the time of the report.

The development follows earlier remarks by Bolsonaro's brother Eduardo, who has been living in the United States.

"If my brother does not win, I'm in favor that he would leave the country," Eduardo told podcaster Steven Crowder before the election.

The political backdrop makes the story even more explosive.

Bolsonaro purportedly lost Sunday's election to Lula by approximately 4.4 million votes, with the incumbent receiving 51.8 percent to his opponent's 48.2 percent.

President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about the result.

"It looked like another rigged election, frankly," Trump told reporters Monday.

"I didn't take sides, but it looked like another rigged election. It looked very bad to me."

Trump specifically questioned the voting extension and the way the results were tabulated.

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His Liberal Party has acknowledged the officially declared result, although Bolsonaro has not personally conceded.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post has been offering a rather different interpretation. As RedState reported yesterday, the newspaper claimed Bolsonaro had "effectively conceded" after Trump indicated he would not intervene.

The Post went further, framing Lula's victory as a setback for Washington's political ambitions in Latin America:

"Sunday's election was a blow to White House efforts to install a string of right-wing leaders sympathetic to Trump across Latin America."

That characterization suggested a geopolitical rebuke of Trump, even as Bolsonaro publicly rejected the result and announced plans to challenge Lula's winning ticket over alleged abuse of political and economic power.

Now the candidate whom the Post described as having effectively surrendered is reportedly heading to the United States while Brazilian authorities attempt to locate him.

The developments also invite comparison with Venezuela. In July 2024, socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro claimed victory in a presidential election despite serious questions about the official count.

Venezuela's opposition published polling-station tallies indicating that opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia had won. The Maduro-controlled electoral authorities did not release the detailed results necessary to substantiate their declared outcome.

The Carter Center, which observed the election, concluded that the process failed to meet international standards of electoral integrity and could not be considered democratic.

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González subsequently fled to Spain after Venezuelan authorities issued an arrest warrant against him. That is the troubling historical precedent now hanging over the developments in Brazil.

The political similarities are striking. A socialist incumbent wins a disputed election. His conservative opponent refuses to recognize the result. Judicial authorities move against the opposition figure. And that figure ultimately leaves the country.

For Bolsonaro, the prospect of seeking refuge in the United States would also echo his father's decision to travel there after his own 2022 election defeat.

Jair Bolsonaro eventually returned to Brazil and was later sentenced to 27 years in prison following his conviction in a coup-plotting case.

Now his son faces an uncertain future, with his parliamentary protections due to expire when his Senate term ends.

Whether Flávio Bolsonaro will seek asylum, contest the Brazilian court's orders from abroad, or attempt to return remains unknown.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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