Elissa Slotkin Just Revealed Her Ties to Color Revolutions in Europe’s Last Two Free Countries

“Seditious Six” Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) is no longer in contrition mode after exposing herself to scrutiny for openly plotting a post-election coup against the duly elected president and his supporters.

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Rather, she is doubling down, and even offering a sneak preview of what’s to come by acknowledging her recent pow-wows in European countries that are likewise attempting to meddle in or overturn elections with help from oligarchs like the Soros family.

As exposed by our colleagues at Townhall, Slotkin recently boasted about a visit to Budapest, which succeeded in ousting Trump-allied President Viktor Orbán in April, in an election of deep personal interest to George Soros, as it is his home country.

“I just went to Hungary. I went over to Budapest because they just got rid of their authoritarian leader after 16 years. And I'm like, 'How did you handle 16 years of corruption?'” Slotkin admitted on camera.

UNDERCOVER: ELISSA SLOTKIN LAYS OUT DEMOCRATS' LAWFARE PLAN IF THEY WIN THE MAJORITY! "We have a list of, like, the 'signature cases.' So the things where it's, like, so egregious, such a violation of law, such a corruption case... in every committee, there will be the 'signature cases' where we hold people accountable." "I just went to Hungary. I went over to Budapest because they just got rid of their authoritarian leader after 16 years. And I'm like, how did you handle 16 years of corruption? We don't have that much, but we have so much." She named the targets: the White House ballroom, the reflecting pool renovation, "$200 million from the Defense Department." "So that's what you'll see basically in January." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 30, 2026

Slotkin went on to list beautification projects like the White House ballroom and Reflecting Pool cleanup efforts as some of the petty lawfare targets leftists will use in their future efforts to impeach Trump and his allies, should Democrats reclaim the House majority.

DEEP-STATE DÉJÀ VU

Hungary’s refusal to support the NATO-backed war in Ukraine had long been a sore spot for Soros allies, who were deeply involved in the efforts to establish it as ground zero for their globalist new-world order.

The smear attacks on Orbán, with so-called think tanks calling him a threat to “democracy” and a pawn of Putin, should ring familiar to anyone over the age of, say, 10.

The role of Ukraine operatives in the Russiagate conspiracy during President Donald Trump’s first term has been largely underreported after congressional Republicans failed to hold the perpetrators accountable. However, Ukraine’s role in the first impeachment attempt against Trump — over his now-vindicated demands that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky investigate the Biden family’s Burisma scandal — was self-evident from the start.

Those plots to undermine Trump’s authority fed directly into the successful efforts to install Joe Biden as president in the 2020 election by orchestrating an unprecedented election-meddling operation (for America, at least).

It involved the use of mass mail-in voting (ostensibly due to the pandemic, although it already was being implemented well beforehand) with no possibility of voter verification, as well as vulnerable voting machines that were linked to easily hacked networks where subtle algorithmic tweaks may have shaved off Republican votes in the red-dominated districts of battleground states.

In prep for my interview on CBS 60 Minutes tomorrow night, here are Mesa County reports executive summaries so you KNOW why we HAD to preserve the election records pursuant to Federal law &some of what the jury was NOT allowed to hear. full reports at https://t.co/LxpvWrOrUg https://t.co/0ck7apazN0 — Tina Peters🇺🇸 Whistleblower of fallen Navy SEAL (@realtinapeters) October 25, 2026

More alarming yet, however, was the deep-state cabal’s success in shortwiring the system of checks and balances that, theoretically, would have deterred such efforts — often through sheer intimidation tactics, such as waging relentless lawfare against those seeking, in good faith, to expose them.

Although Dominion Voting Systems succeeded in bullying some outlets into settling SLAPP lawsuits, thereby chilling any serious scrutiny of the voting machines, a judge in one of the adjudicated cases recently determined that the company’s defamation claims were baseless.

NEWSFLASH: Dominion CTO Eric Coomer’s libel case against me for saying Dominion’s equipment rigs elections was just thrown out by the judge on summary judgment. Trial was supposed to start next Wednesday, but the judge read our evidence and realized I was correct. No libel. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) October 27, 2026

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But astoundingly, having gotten away with little-to-no accountability the first time around, leftists seem to be hoping that the public’s goldfish-like memory will allow them to use a similar playbook in upcoming elections.

Because nobody was ever held accountable for Russiagate, the original lawfare operation, the whole machinery has only grown more brazen and sophisticated. Marc Elias used the fake Steele dossier to push Russia collusion smears. In Alaska, his firm has taken the same playbook a step further, engineering a dirty trick and then turning to the courts to protect the result of that scheme. Imagine Elias commissioning the Steele dossier and then marching straight into court, waving it around as evidence and demanding that a judge give legal force to the lies he had manufactured (back then, he used the FBI for that purpose, but now he simply cuts out the middleman and does it himself). That's what happens when nobody is ever held accountable. They learn that there is no price to pay, so they keep escalating, growing bolder and more ruthless with every operation. And why wouldn't they? They've been taught that they can get away with anything. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) October 30, 2026

Because nobody was ever held accountable for Russiagate, the original lawfare operation, the whole machinery has only grown more brazen and sophisticated. Marc Elias used the fake Steele dossier to push Russia collusion smears. In Alaska, his firm has taken the same playbook a step further, engineering a dirty trick and then turning to the courts to protect the result of that scheme. Imagine Elias commissioning the Steele dossier and then marching straight into court, waving it around as evidence and demanding that a judge give legal force to the lies he had manufactured (back then, he used the FBI for that purpose, but now he simply cuts out the middleman and does it himself). That's what happens when nobody is ever held accountable. They learn that there is no price to pay, so they keep escalating, growing bolder and more ruthless with every operation. And why wouldn't they? They've been taught that they can get away with anything.

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AS THE WORLD TURNS

Hungary’s potentially coopted election elicited little global outrage, perhaps due to suppression polls that claimed Orbán had become deeply unpopular with voters (sound familiar?). Yet, Brazil’s dubious election and the recent unrest in western Europe are likely linked to the same loosely affiliated network of globalist non-governmental organizations, which may still be privately funded even if their prior USAID subsidies have largely been revoked.

More alarming still, however, was Friday’s apparent coup attempt in Poland, the one remaining major European country that was refusing to admit droves of Muslim immigrants from the Middle East and Africa.

Understand the stakes Poland is one of the only EU countries that refused to take Muslim migrants for the last 10 years and rejected the agenda of the globalists to transform their nation The globalists are now using state force to open the doors of Poland to mass Islamificafion like Paris and London — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 31, 2026

Understand the stakes Poland is one of the only EU countries that refused to take Muslim migrants for the last 10 years and rejected the agenda of the globalists to transform their nation The globalists are now using state force to open the doors of Poland to mass Islamificafion like Paris and London

In a nutshell, Poland’s pro-European Union Prime Minister Donald Tusk attempted to use brute force to oust judges who were loyal to the country’s nationalist president, Karol Nawrocki, while Nawrocki was on a state visit to Senegal.

For a more elaborate explanation that analogizes it to U.S. politics, we turn to X influencer Matt Van Swol, who posted on Oct. 30:

For those confused as to what’s happening in Poland right now… Imagine if Democrats won Congress, declared the Supreme Court didn't count anymore, ignored its rulings for 3 years, and then, a year before the next election, picked 8 new justices of their own, including a man their leader called his "right-hand man," and when the Republican president refused to swear them in, they swore themselves in and mailed him the paperwork, and when the Chief Justice said that wasn't legal and wouldn't seat them, they waited for a Friday night when the president was on a plane to Africa and had federal security officers who answer to a Democratic cabinet member walk 7 of them into the court through a back gate connected to the Democratic leader's own offices, where one of them announced she had "suspended" the Chief Justice, a move that even a law professor who openly can't stand him said had no legal basis, and then riot police blocked the Chief Justice from entering his own court, the court's website was taken over, the Attorney General moved that same night to strip his immunity so he could be prosecuted, the president had to turn his plane around mid-flight to come home, and the same people who spent years lecturing everyone about respecting the courts went online to say this was the rule of law, that it was painful, and that there was "no other way," which is roughly where Poland is tonight.

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Orbán, himself, also weighed in, calling Tusk’s attempted insurrection a “blatant violation of Poland’s constitution.”

What we witnessed yesterday in Warsaw was a blatant violation of Poland’s constitution. I never thought @donaldtusk would sink to such depths as to stage a coup d’état against his own people. I sincerely hope President @NawrockiKn succeeds in his efforts to uphold Poland’s constitutional order. Our hearts go out to the Polish people. — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) October 31, 2026

SEDITIONIST SNEAK PREVIEW

Although the Polish coup attempt appears (for now) to have fizzled, it may tip the hand as to how U.S. leftists will sow disarray and confusion in the aftermath of Tuesday’s midterm election — as well as the 2028 presidential election, if left unchecked.

Indeed, Slotkin admitted that on the same trip to Hungary in which she “brought home the playbook” for how to wage a successful domestic color revolution, she also met with Polish officials including Deputy Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, a Tusk ally.

Last month, Elissa Slotkin brags about how she went to Poland and Hungary and "brought home the playbook to get out of 'authoritarian' governments." WTAF. 🤯 The Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland, Radosław Sikorski is celebrating the globalist coup. Here he is last month alongside Elissa Slotkin. Are you awake yet?! — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) October 31, 2026

Investigative journalists including Jennica “DataRepublican” Pounds and Natalie Winters have done yeoman’s work to expose the war-gaming sessions where would-be seditionists have outlined in advance the tactics they intend to use.

Those already include a DARVO strategy ripped straight from Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” to accuse those exposing them of being the true coup-plotters.

"DARVO (an acronym for "Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender") is a reaction that perpetrators of wrongdoing, such as abusers or sexual offenders, may display in response to being held accountable for their behavior. Research indicates that it is a common manipulation… https://t.co/DSGfhUSvg4 — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 21, 2026

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"DARVO (an acronym for "Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender") is a reaction that perpetrators of wrongdoing, such as abusers or sexual offenders, may display in response to being held accountable for their behavior. Research indicates that it is a common manipulation strategy of psychological abusers. DARVO is a tactic used by a perpetrator to avoid accountability for their actions. As the acronym suggests, DARVO commonly involves these steps: 1. The perpetrator denies the harm or abuse ever took place. 2. When confronted with evidence, the perpetrator then attacks the person that they had harmed, or are still harming. The attacker may also attack the victim's family or friends. 3. Finally, the perpetrator claims that they were or are actually the victim in the situation, thus reversing the positions of victim and offender. It often involves not just playing the victim but also victim blaming." (SOURCE: Wikipedia entry on DARVO)

RED FLAGS FOR THE RED MENACE

On X, conservatives don’t seem to be buying it, with Slotkin and her media allies receiving massive ratios over their attempts to play the UNO reverse card.

New: FBI agents have expressed deep concern that they could be ordered to take legally questionable steps to investigate dubious claims of election fraud, and state officials are wargaming how to deal with federal intervention. with @CarolLeonnig https://t.co/Dxsh7hsuMQ — Ken Dilanian (@KDilanianMSNOW) October 28, 2026

But if one thing can be gleaned from the situations abroad, it is that leftists will expend endless resources and shamelessly push any claim, over and over again, in their effort to gaslight voters into letting Marxist wolves into the henhouse. And if that fails, they won’t shy away from using whatever institutional power or brute force they have at their disposal.

Trump voters who may be rightfully jaded by GOP ineptitude on matters such as passage of the SAVE Act, or the belief that the current administration may have squandered its 2024 mandate to right the foundering ship, still cannot afford to be lulled into a false sense of complacency or ennui that causes them to sit out Tuesday’s election.

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Voting against a leftist takeover is not so much a seal of approval for current elected officials as it is a recognition that the alternative path, which we already have been down during the Biden administration, will not necessarily be so easy to vote ourselves out of the next time around.

If there’s one thing we have learned from Brazil… You can vote yourself into communism. You CANNOT vote your way out of it. Be warned America. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 26, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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