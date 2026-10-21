Slotkin Slapped With Ethics Complaint Over Plot to Scare Young Conservatives From Working for Trump

A Senate ethics complaint has been filed against Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) after she openly fantasized about scaring young conservatives away from working in the Trump administration.

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The filing, submitted by the Center to Advance Security in America (CASA), argues that Slotkin’s remarks crossed from ordinary political criticism into an effort to intimidate Americans considering public service.

That's right. The woman who spent months whining about a faux weaponization of government against her for being part of the "seditious six" very blatantly expressed her intent to weaponize the government against her political opponents.

During an October 13 appearance at the University of Chicago, Slotkin said she wanted Democrats to pursue “signature cases” not only against the president but against the people who “enabled” him.

She then made her intent explicit, stating that she wanted young people coming out of school to look at a job in the Trump administration and conclude that it might mean “buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want.”

“I want that deterrence message sent,” Slotkin threatened.

ON UCHICAGO CAMPUS: U.S. Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin hopes planned political prosecutions of republican leaders will scare young conservatives from getting involved in politics. @ElissaSlotkin https://t.co/p7NBJpDcQW — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 17, 2026

The complaint filed by CASA contends that the Senator's language is designed to chill lawful participation in government based on political affiliation rather than any specific allegation of criminal conduct.

Which, of course, it is.

"Threatening young professionals with future 'problems' for the mere sin of working for the President that the American People elected is an anathema to the very foundations of our political systems," the filing reads. "It is already immoral to weaponize our government against those running for office or who have been elected in the form of lawfare."

"But it is another level to weaponize it against those who are entering their careers as public servants."

You can read the complaint in full below:

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The group contends that Slotkin’s threat of lawfare against young professionals for seeking employment with a sitting president violates the Constitution she swore to uphold. It argues that the comments threaten the fundamental First Amendment right of free association.

"Her words and actions demonstrate a desire to take all available measures to undermine a duly elected president, even if it means prosecuting individuals for no other reason than working for the Trump administration," they write. "She only respects the rights of those who support her and think like her."

CASA is asking the Senate Ethics Committee to give their complaint its "full attention."

CASA has filed a SENATE ETHICS COMPLAINT against Sen. Elissa Slotkin after she publicly called for deterring young Americans from working in the Trump administration. Slotkin said she wanted prospective staffers to fear they could be “buying myself a ton of problems” by taking a job and made clear: “I want that deterrence message sent.” CASA is calling on the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate whether those remarks crossed the line from political criticism into INTIMIDATION of Americans seeking public service. — Center to Advance Security in America (@SecureUSA) October 20, 2026

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Embedded tweet continues: ... job and made clear: “I want that deterrence message sent.” CASA is calling on the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate whether those remarks crossed the line from political criticism into INTIMIDATION of Americans seeking public service.

Remember when the resistance presented Sen. Slotkin as some sort of reasonable, level-headed Democrat to make the Left's arguments more palatable to the American people? Yeah, those things — reason and level-headedness — no longer exist in that party.

They probably never did.

It was less than a year ago that they trotted this extremist out to give the rebuttal to President Trump's address to Congress. Now the message for young conservatives is, when the radical nutjobs get back in office, they plan to channel Oprah with 'you get a prosecution, and you get a prosecution ... everybody gets a prosecution.'

If you thought the weaponization of government was bad before, get ready for it to kick into overdrive if the Democrats seize control of the House and Senate.

President Trump slammed Slotkin over her remarks speaking to reporters on Monday, calling her a "low-life."

"That's a hell of a statement," he said of the threat. "That's a Democrat, and that's what they do. That's all they're good at — and you know what? That's why they're getting their a**es kicked."

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Let's hope her comments, come Election Day, serve as a reminder that the left has no interest in making the lives of Americans better; they are singularly focused on making the lives of Trump and his supporters miserable.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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