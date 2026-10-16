Newly Declassified Records Raise Serious Questions About Star Trump Impeachment Witness

Many of us who were paying attention in 2019 and 2020 knew that the efforts to impeach President Trump, especially the second time after he left office, were a sham. Now, though, documents are being declassified and made available, the breadth and depth of these shams are becoming known, and they are some real sockdologers. Some of the more interesting tidbits have to do with a former ambassador to Ukraine, and Hunter Biden's dealings with the Ukrainian oil company Burisma.

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Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, one of the Democrats’ star witnesses in their first impeachment of Donald Trump, received repeated briefings, emails and memos related to the Ukrainian energy company that employed Hunter Biden, according to declassified documents that directly conflict with her and other witnesses’ testimony in the failed bid seven years ago to remove the president from office. The documents released Friday by the White House Government Transparency Task Force show Yovanovitch and her aides were apprised of corruption concerns about Burisma Holdings, efforts by the company to repair its image or curry U.S. favor that would not “pass The Washington Post sniff test” and even a bid to get the Trump administration to approve a U.S. visa for Burisma’s controversial owner Mykola Zlochevsky, who was banned from American travel.

Not even the Washington Post! That's remarkable. And yet, the impeachment team ran with it. And here's why.

The memos provide a stark contrast to Yovanovitch’s testimony that the Biden-Burisma matter “just wasn’t a big deal” during her tenure as ambassador, and that she wasn’t briefed by staff on the issues surrounding Joe Biden’s son except for an initial briefing book during her 2016 Senate confirmation and what she read in the news media.

In other words: Her testimony appears to be at odds with the newly released records. And those discrepancies raise serious questions about what she told Congress during the hearings to impeach a president. That's some Machiavellian stuff right there. But now, the chickens are coming home to roost.

A newly declassified email between Yovanovitch and her top deputy in Kyiv, George Kent, also directly challenges the primary argument Democrats made at the late 2019 House impeachment, namely that Hunter Biden’s relationship with Burisma had no impact on U.S. policy, and therefore it was wrong for Trump to seek investigations into the Burisma scandal.

Look, the real scandal in all this is clear to see: Hunter Biden was, in effect, laundering bribe money intended for his father, a vice president and later president of the United States. Of course Hunter Biden's relationship with Burisma had an impact on U.S. policy! Joe Biden said so, flat out. And it wasn't just Burisma. There seems to be little in Hunter Biden's life that wasn't a scam in one aspect or another, from Burisma to his third-grade-level daubs that inexplicably sold for thousands of dollars. This is the Biden family, in one scandal-ridden nutshell.

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And yet, Democrats were trying to impeach Donald Trump.

This is where we are headed again, mind you, should Democrats win control of the House of Representatives. We will see round after round after round of impeachment proceedings, fueled by Democrat rage and Trump Derangement Syndrome. They won't stop until President Trump leaves office in 2029 — and then they will take up the process with the next Republican president, whoever and whenever that happens to be.

This is how the game is played now, folks, and the Republicans had better learn to play it, too.

Editor's Note: This article was updated post-publication for clarity.

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