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If Seditionists Don't Face Accountability, Everyday Americans Will Pay the Price

Ben Sellers Follow @realbensellers
Oct 22, 2026 6:45 AM
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If Seditionists Don't Face Accountability, Everyday Americans Will Pay the Price
Elissa Slotkin. (Credit: Preiss/ MSC)

It isn’t uncommon to hear leftists speak in half-truths, often leaving out important bits of context, like, for example, that they are the ones actually doing what they accuse their opponents of.

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That was certainly the case this week as Seditious Six ringleader Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat Sen. from Michigan and former CIA analyst, said the quiet part aloud about how her party plans to use lawfare as a way to chill civic engagement from the other side. 

Slotkin subsequently sought to deflect blame by playing the victim and deploying baseless scaremongering tactics about her fears of a stolen election (sound familiar?).

President Donald Trump, for his part, appeared to write it off as politics as usual.

“They weaponize government, the Democrats, that's what they've done,” he said during a White House press gaggle. 

Yet, even though it would be entirely within reason for Trump to follow Joe Biden’s precedent of mass preemptive pardons for his political allies, you can bet 20 activist left-wing judges will line up to block them this time around.

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And either way, ordinary Republicans could still be targeted.

Why should we think so? Because they’ve already revealed to us their true intentions. 

TWO-TIERED ACCOUNTABILITY

While it is true that immigration and affordability were major motivating factors for MAGA voters in 2024, no single issue was better at rallying the base (and crossover voters) than the sense of deep injustice over the Obama and Biden administrations’ corrupt targeting of political foes. 

And nobody was clamoring at the time for Trump to turn the other cheek. 

Nonetheless, the investigations we’ve seen have been “methodical” (a gentle euphemism for tentative and slow-creeping), sometimes to the point of letting the 7-year federal statute of limitations lapse. 

Trump, who first rose to power on his promise to lock up Hillary Clinton, recently said that he would extend her (and other top Democrats) a sort of symbolic presidential immunity, in hopes that future administrations will return the favor. 

“I could have done very bad things to Hillary Clinton... Joe Biden... Barack Hussein Obama,” he told reporters earlier this month. “I thought it was inappropriate to do so because you have to treat the office of the presidency with respect.” 

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People are right to wonder if those previously sold as being existential threats to the rule of law — figures like Jim Comey, John Brennan and Jack Smith, to name just a few — will likewise succeed in slipping through the cracks. 

Emboldened by impunity, they continue to double down on their insurrectionist machinations while waiting for the political tradewinds to shift and install a socialist leader who will make the Biden administration’s most radical ideologues look like Boy Scouts (before the BSA went woke, that is). 

Susan Rice — Obama’s former national security adviser, who succeeded in jailing a random YouTuber as cover-up for the Benghazi debacle — has even put on notice any corporations or institutions that comply with Trump policies in order to avoid negative regulatory action. 

“There will be an accountability agenda,” Rice said in February. “This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget.”

SEDITIOUS SICKOS

It’s important to bear in mind, as Slotkin herself told CNN's Jake Tapper, that this “isn’t [her] first rodeo” when it comes to making outrageous remarks that toe the line of treason. 

She openly called for military service members to defy their commander in chief and, instead, to substitute their own judgment (or that of Trump’s deep-state detractors) by declaring any orders they disagreed with to be “illegal.”

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Already we have seen the Left attempting to structure-test this strategy by urging troops like the Navy seamen on the USS Abraham Lincoln to mutiny. 

And there is every reason to believe that Slotkin and others have been wargaming a plan, with help from the same disgruntled ex-USAID operatives who previously allegedly orchestrated color revolutions in places like Ukraine, to activate military sleeper cells in order to meddle in upcoming elections. 

PLANNING FOR ANARCHY

What once may have seemed a fringe conspiracy theory has recently been confirmed by a series of new bombshells from Jennica “DataRepublican” Pounds, the X influencer and forensic investigative watchdog fresh off her brief stint as a Special Government Employee with the Pentagon. 

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Their plan, according to audio and video recordings of secretive meetings, is to bait Trump into invoking the Insurrection Act using the same sort of civil disorder that we witnessed in the lead-up to the 2020 election — and, more recently, in French “student” protests that are being bankrolled by radical oligarchs like Shanghai-based billionaire Neville Roy Singham. 

“We can take that breakdown moment and leverage it for a big structural reform, you know, re-founding moment,” said Danielle Reiff, co-coordinator of the Soros-subsidized group Renew American Democracy.

They will then deploy a cabal of some 1,600 military and intelligence operatives to stage a coup, redistributing Trump’s executive powers to the state and congressional leaders of their choosing. 

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“If the federal government’s deemed to be illegitimate … then the governors become the leading governing authority under the current republic framework of our Constitution,” said RAD co-coordinator Paul Zeitz. 

THE COUP COVER-UP

Social media has exploded in response to Slotkin’s recent remarks, forcing her into a “retreat” of sorts.

With help from media shills like The Washington Post and MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace, she has sought to backpedal just enough to fly under the radar while sowing confusion over what she said in order to invoke plausible deniability about her real objectives.

Amid the steady torrent of shiny objects to fixate on between now and November 3, Slotkin and her co-conspirators will pretend to play victim until the latest gaffe gets memory-holed. 

For some, the outrage may help move the dial slightly at the polls. But ultimately, voters can only do so much in the fight against a rigged system that threatens to strip them of their livelihood and liberty. 

Without real, meaningful action to hold these coup-plotters accountable, Election Day will amount to little more than another Tuesday.  

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Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at RedState, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | ELISSA SLOTKIN | SUSAN RICE | 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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