If Seditionists Don't Face Accountability, Everyday Americans Will Pay the Price

It isn’t uncommon to hear leftists speak in half-truths, often leaving out important bits of context, like, for example, that they are the ones actually doing what they accuse their opponents of.

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That was certainly the case this week as Seditious Six ringleader Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat Sen. from Michigan and former CIA analyst, said the quiet part aloud about how her party plans to use lawfare as a way to chill civic engagement from the other side.

Slotkin subsequently sought to deflect blame by playing the victim and deploying baseless scaremongering tactics about her fears of a stolen election (sound familiar?).

U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin says she’s prepared for a situation in which the Trump administration attempts to change the outcome of the election: “Right in the last two weeks of the election, they somehow come up with a national security incident that only they can protect us from.” https://t.co/RldwjTNln5 — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) October 20, 2026

President Donald Trump, for his part, appeared to write it off as politics as usual.

“They weaponize government, the Democrats, that's what they've done,” he said during a White House press gaggle.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump HITS BACK at Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) threatening persecutions to intimidate young conservatives away from serving in politics "Slotkin is a LOW-LIFE who's RUINING her state!" "They weaponize government, the Democrats, that's what they've done." Slotkin told University of Chicago she wants "signature cases" against people who "enabled" Trump, so young grads think working for him means "buying myself a ton of problems" 😡 Her words: "I want that deterrence message." And this is the "MODERATE" Democrat. Imagine what the rest of them have planned! WE MUST VOTE AGAINST THIS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2026

Yet, even though it would be entirely within reason for Trump to follow Joe Biden’s precedent of mass preemptive pardons for his political allies, you can bet 20 activist left-wing judges will line up to block them this time around.

And either way, ordinary Republicans could still be targeted.

Why should we think so? Because they’ve already revealed to us their true intentions.

Just remember: Same side that got list of purchasers of MAGA hats, says they're coming for Republicans. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 21, 2026

TWO-TIERED ACCOUNTABILITY

While it is true that immigration and affordability were major motivating factors for MAGA voters in 2024, no single issue was better at rallying the base (and crossover voters) than the sense of deep injustice over the Obama and Biden administrations’ corrupt targeting of political foes.

And nobody was clamoring at the time for Trump to turn the other cheek.

Nonetheless, the investigations we’ve seen have been “methodical” (a gentle euphemism for tentative and slow-creeping), sometimes to the point of letting the 7-year federal statute of limitations lapse.

Trump, who first rose to power on his promise to lock up Hillary Clinton, recently said that he would extend her (and other top Democrats) a sort of symbolic presidential immunity, in hopes that future administrations will return the favor.

“I could have done very bad things to Hillary Clinton... Joe Biden... Barack Hussein Obama,” he told reporters earlier this month. “I thought it was inappropriate to do so because you have to treat the office of the presidency with respect.”

"I could have done very bad things to Hillary Clinton... Joe Biden... Barack Hussein Obama. I thought it was inappropriate to do so because you have to treat the office of the presidency with respect."



President Trump says he held back from taking “very bad” actions against… pic.twitter.com/3M0uWLAIGu — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 7, 2026

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People are right to wonder if those previously sold as being existential threats to the rule of law — figures like Jim Comey, John Brennan and Jack Smith, to name just a few — will likewise succeed in slipping through the cracks.

Emboldened by impunity, they continue to double down on their insurrectionist machinations while waiting for the political tradewinds to shift and install a socialist leader who will make the Biden administration’s most radical ideologues look like Boy Scouts (before the BSA went woke, that is).

Susan Rice — Obama’s former national security adviser, who succeeded in jailing a random YouTuber as cover-up for the Benghazi debacle — has even put on notice any corporations or institutions that comply with Trump policies in order to avoid negative regulatory action.

“There will be an accountability agenda,” Rice said in February. “This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget.”

Susan Rice offers a taste of what’s coming should the left retake power — promises Democrats will punish corporations and other institutions who have “taken a knee to Trump.”



“It’s not going to end well for them."



“If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come… pic.twitter.com/Hr4Lk5oica — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 20, 2026

SEDITIOUS SICKOS

It’s important to bear in mind, as Slotkin herself told CNN's Jake Tapper, that this “isn’t [her] first rodeo” when it comes to making outrageous remarks that toe the line of treason.

She openly called for military service members to defy their commander in chief and, instead, to substitute their own judgment (or that of Trump’s deep-state detractors) by declaring any orders they disagreed with to be “illegal.”

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NEW: Democrat Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin insists she’s NOT calling for mass prosecutions of Trump officials in order to discourage those in MAGA from working in the government ever again...



“Well, unfortunately, it’s not my first rodeo. I’ve seen the President do this as… pic.twitter.com/LHBteTg4lU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 19, 2026

Already we have seen the Left attempting to structure-test this strategy by urging troops like the Navy seamen on the USS Abraham Lincoln to mutiny.

And there is every reason to believe that Slotkin and others have been wargaming a plan, with help from the same disgruntled ex-USAID operatives who previously allegedly orchestrated color revolutions in places like Ukraine, to activate military sleeper cells in order to meddle in upcoming elections.

Hello Washington Post, Are these people in the group of 10 officials you mention? Because they're all over my files where they're working with the same ex-USAID officials plotting to rewrite the Constitution. https://t.co/mKgNYK61XX — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 20, 2026

PLANNING FOR ANARCHY

What once may have seemed a fringe conspiracy theory has recently been confirmed by a series of new bombshells from Jennica “DataRepublican” Pounds, the X influencer and forensic investigative watchdog fresh off her brief stint as a Special Government Employee with the Pentagon.

The past few days, I got my hands on thousands of new transcripts and hundreds of recordings, thanks to leads from @SKDoubleDub33 and @iamlisalogan . You've heard that the DSA is proposing structural reforms to America, including abolishing the Senate and imposing term limits. What you not have heard is - there is an operational plan to put it all into action. If the Democratic Party sweeps 2026, then DSA will become "foot soldiers" in constant clashes with the administration to cross a "red line" or invoke a "doomsday scenario" - meaning, President Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, probably sometime in 2027. Then, a lot of coordinated responses kick off, including delegitimizing the federal government itself and handing that legitimacy to Democratic governors. 2028 then becomes a vote on whether to keep America governance as-is or to burn it all down to appease a "young and brown" demographic. The mysterious group who's been coordinating 50501, Indivisible, and coordinating the NoKings protests is called "United Democracy Alliance" and their intellectual leader is Erica Chenoweth who came up with the 3.5% rule of nonviolent regime change. Patience. I know I've hyped this more than anything else. It's genuinely the biggest discovery I've had. This is an enormous archive. This is only the beginning. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 18, 2026

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Their plan, according to audio and video recordings of secretive meetings, is to bait Trump into invoking the Insurrection Act using the same sort of civil disorder that we witnessed in the lead-up to the 2020 election — and, more recently, in French “student” protests that are being bankrolled by radical oligarchs like Shanghai-based billionaire Neville Roy Singham.

“We can take that breakdown moment and leverage it for a big structural reform, you know, re-founding moment,” said Danielle Reiff, co-coordinator of the Soros-subsidized group Renew American Democracy.

It’s not every day you stumble across a recording in which U.S. citizens discuss plans to declare the federal government illegitimate. Here’s one particularly alarming excerpt: “If the federal government’s deemed to be illegitimate … then the governors become the leading governing authority under the current republic framework of our Constitution.” And then there’s this one: “I really want to emphasize this is not a concept for a secession. No one is talking about leaving the United States.” Of course they’re not “talking about leaving the United States”; they’re talking about a planned transfer of governing authority outside the constitutional process—replacing the authority of the federal government with governors and outside networks. I hope this turns out to be a deep fake or a bad practical joke—because if it’s real, it’s unbelievably frightening. Either way, it’s a good reminder to vote carefully in November. https://t.co/LSbi2iLvQZ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 20, 2026

They will then deploy a cabal of some 1,600 military and intelligence operatives to stage a coup, redistributing Trump’s executive powers to the state and congressional leaders of their choosing.

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“If the federal government’s deemed to be illegitimate … then the governors become the leading governing authority under the current republic framework of our Constitution,” said RAD co-coordinator Paul Zeitz.

THE COUP COVER-UP

Social media has exploded in response to Slotkin’s recent remarks, forcing her into a “retreat” of sorts.

With help from media shills like The Washington Post and MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace, she has sought to backpedal just enough to fly under the radar while sowing confusion over what she said in order to invoke plausible deniability about her real objectives.

The retreat has begun, with Slotkin apparently realizing just how spectacularly her arrogance has backfired and now desperately scrambling to bury her own words beneath vacuous platitudes about prosecuting illegal acts. Normally, this is the point where conservatives say, “Well, she seems to have seen the error of her ways, so let's move on.” But that would be an enormous mistake. We all heard what she said and no amount of retrospective word games can erase it. If anything, this transparent attempt at damage control is all the more reason to go absolutely scorched earth on her and the entire lawfare machine. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) October 21, 2026

Amid the steady torrent of shiny objects to fixate on between now and November 3, Slotkin and her co-conspirators will pretend to play victim until the latest gaffe gets memory-holed.

For some, the outrage may help move the dial slightly at the polls. But ultimately, voters can only do so much in the fight against a rigged system that threatens to strip them of their livelihood and liberty.

Without real, meaningful action to hold these coup-plotters accountable, Election Day will amount to little more than another Tuesday.

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