Brazil's Election 'Looked Rigged' to Trump. Now He's Offering $1M Bounty for US Tips.

Suspect someone you know of committing voter fraud? Turns out, your knowledge could be very lucrative.

President Trump announced Monday that he is offering a $1 million bonus to anyone who gives the administration information that leads to the arrest and conviction of election fraudsters. He posted the news to Truth Social, then shortly afterward reiterated his message to reporters as he spoke from under the wing of Air Force One. He was headed to Mississippi for a midterm rally that will go down tonight.

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His announcement comes as just eight days remain before the crucial November 3 election.

.@POTUS: "I'm also going to be issuing a million dollar bonus or reward or whatever you want to call it for anybody that reports voter fraud, leading to the arrest and conviction of somebody." https://t.co/yLODH4eb0k pic.twitter.com/LZyED3wnyS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 26, 2026

The full text of his social media post:

Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.

It’s a big step up monetarily from the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, which the administration announced on October 20 and could net tipsters rewards of up to $30,000.

The president also said he was troubled by Brazil’s presidential election Sunday night, where voting was extended two hours in some areas by the country’s Supreme Court in a stunning decision. As RedState’s Nick Arama reported, leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won a fourth (nonconsecutive) term in what many saw as an upset over Flávio Bolsonaro.

It’s not a good outcome for the U.S., Arama wrote:

The results are unfortunate for the U.S. as well as for Brazil, as the conservative Bolsonaro would have been an ally to President Donald Trump, and South America has largely been moving right.

Bolsonaro has refused to concede and wants to annul the results due to the confusion caused by the extension. The whole thing looked rigged, Trump said:

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump declares the Brazil presidential election stolen from Flavio Bolsonaro looked RIGGED



"It looked terrible...it looked like another RIGGED ELECTION!"



"I didn't take sides, but it was a terrible look for a world. It's another election — elections HAVE… pic.twitter.com/6mztB7ePYQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 26, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump declares the Brazil presidential election stolen from Flavio Bolsonaro looked RIGGED "It looked terrible...it looked like another RIGGED ELECTION!" "I didn't take sides, but it was a terrible look for a world. It's another election — elections HAVE to be indisputable. It looked very BAD to me!" "It looked SO CORRUPT." 🎯 Lula's hand-picked justice extended the voting hours and it JUST SO HAPPENED to benefit his jurisdictions. This is the same playbook used by other leftist governments in Latin America like VZ and Cuba! THROW OUT THE RESULT.

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Trump did add, however, that he has no plans to interfere because he’s busy running this country — not Brazil — and that he “likes Lula” and can work with him.

Eight more days, people! Let’s not be Brazil.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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