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Pete Hegseth's Dad Leveled El-Sayed, Then Came the Clips That Finished Him Off

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 31, 2026 2:10 PM
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Pete Hegseth's Dad Leveled El-Sayed, Then Came the Clips That Finished Him Off
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Michigan Senate race is in its final days. 

While the Democrat nominee Abdul El-Sayed insists he's focused on the issues Michiganders care about, what is he actually saying? As we reported, he's doing things like making bizarre attacks on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. 

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El-Sayed, who is somehow still stuck back in high school to prove his worth, claimed Hegseth "rode the pine." He even weirdly attacked Hegseth's mom for being a supportive parent and attacked supportive parents in general, as he revealed he had issues with feeling "never enough" because, he said, his parents weren't as supportive. 

I'm sure that's what is on the top of the minds of the voters, right? What a crazy thing to be obsessed over. And how funny that the interviewer, Hasan Minhaj, couldn't get off the weird take fast enough at the end of the clip. But not only was it dumb to be obsessed over, but it was also just factually wrong, as Pete's father, Brian Hegseth, explained as he leveled El-Sayed with a little reality, terming it "little man syndrome." 

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Little man syndrome; Abdul has no idea what he's talking about. Proud to say, as Pete's dad, he was an absolute star on the court in HS. Captain, all-conference, all-state player...earned! We parents cheered him on, yes. That's what families do-support each other. #Envy makes him bitter.

Oof, right on target. Because that's what parents do, whether El-Sayed gets that or not. 

Meanwhile, let's compare that athletic ability since we have the clips to do so. 

That's not the top of the key, Abdul. 

This is the top of the key.

For someone who seems to care so much about athletic ability and physicality, that's a pretty embarrassing comparison, especially after El-Sayed's rant. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | PETE HEGSETH | SENATE
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