Oh Boy: Ilhan Omar's Marriage Application to ‘Brother’ Surfaces and It Has Some Curious Mistakes

Who amongst us hasn't forgotten their last name twice while filling out a marriage application to their alleged brother?

Everyone. Everyone, that's who.

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A newly obtained certified copy of Ilhan Omar’s 2009 Minnesota marriage license application shows the Congresswoman crossed out her own last name twice while applying to marry Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, her alleged brother.

How tangled was this web of lies that she seemingly wasn't sure what to put down for her name?

The form initially listed her surname as Omar, then crossed it out and replaced it with Elmi, only to cross that out as well and change it back to Omar.

The couple also checked the box indicating they were not related by blood or adoption.

Ilhan Omar was so confused by marriage to 'brother' she crossed out her own name twice on official application https://t.co/Keyc6YqjVS https://t.co/SB7aoYykaX — New York Post (@nypost) October 30, 2026

The document has resurfaced as the Justice Department continues an investigation into whether Omar fraudulently obtained U.S. citizenship by using an inaccurate legal name and birthdate.

In a recent court filing, federal prosecutors referred to her as “Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.”

The news follows a bombshell by the New York Times, which reported that federal investigators with the Obama administration found evidence of possible immigration fraud during a 2016 probe. This makes the Left's characterization of this as a case of political retribution by President Trump completely null and void.

BREAKING from the New York Times: The FBI under Obama all the way back in 2016!! found evidence Ilhan Omar’s marriage was fraudulent They only decided not to pursue it due to statute of limitations issues https://t.co/W5aLawgRM1 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 29, 2026

It's remarkable how long this story has been buried. The Minneapolis Star Tribune in 2019 reported on documents raising questions as to whether she previously married her own brother as a means to “skirt immigration laws."

The marriage application itself, as reported by the New York Post, which obtained a copy, has circulated on social media for years. In fact, Alpha News first revealed it in 2016.

Pressure on Omar has been building in recent weeks. Federal agents searched discarded trash for DNA from her and her family before raiding her Washington, D.C., home. Sources indicate the evidence is considered critical to the ongoing investigation.

The scandal grew ever more bizarre when it was revealed that Elmi identified himself as a “gay man of the East African diaspora” in an August 2026 academic paper.

NEW: Ilhan Omar's ex-husband & alleged brother identifies as a "gay man." In Somali custom, her ex-husband's name shows he's the son of NUR SAID. Per DOJ, Omar's name shows she's the daughter of NUR SAID. Omar's father went by NUR SAID online. https://t.co/KZDBUFyLVJ — Emily Kopp (@emilyakopp) October 29, 2026

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Guess we'll have to amend that first statement above. Let he (or she) who hasn't forgotten their last name twice while filling out a marriage application to their alleged GAY brother cast the first stone.

Separately, staff emails show that Omar’s congressional office asked the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library in 2019 to change her listed birth year from 1981 to 1982 — a shift that would have made her a minor when her father naturalized, a necessary change for her to have received derivative citizenship through him.

Omar has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

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