Elissa Slotkin Gets Caught Dishing in Undercover Video on Democrats' Post-Election Lawfare Plan

Sir Walter Scott wrote about the hazards of deceit in a couplet from his 1808 poem, "Marmion":

Oh what a tangled web we weave When first we practice to deceive.

It's something the Democrats might want to keep in mind as they weave their latest schemes.

Advertisement

Incredibly, they aren't exactly being shy about telling anyone who will listen what they hope to do against President Trump and, as one Dem put it, "those who enable him" in the White House, if they win back the majority in Congress in the midterm election.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), for example, was just caught on tape dishing on the lawfare that the leftists are giddy to return to, while speaking to an undercover reporter, the video of which was obtained exclusively by our sister site, Townhall. The Left is not even hiding exactly what they're planning anymore, as Kyle Olson wrote earlier on Friday:

The Michigan senator is very possibly going to attempt to parlay that into a presidential campaign. Slotkin got elected by campaigning as a moderate, consensus builder. She featured Presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush — for whom she worked — in campaign ads. She has since been on a tear against Trump, blaming him for everything, and coming up with conspiracy theories about what he might do, including manufacturing a “national security incident” to change the outcome of the election.

UNDERCOVER: ELISSA SLOTKIN LAYS OUT DEMOCRATS' LAWFARE PLAN IF THEY WIN THE MAJORITY! "We have a list of, like, the 'signature cases.' So the things where it's, like, so egregious, such a violation of law, such a corruption case... in every committee, there will be the 'signature cases' where we hold people accountable." "I just went to Hungary. I went over to Budapest because they just got rid of their authoritarian leader after 16 years. And I'm like, how did you handle 16 years of corruption? We don't have that much, but we have so much." She named the targets: the White House ballroom, the reflecting pool renovation, "$200 million from the Defense Department." "So that's what you'll see basically in January." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 30, 2026

The undercover journalist opens the conversation by feigning that he's worried that Democrats will "be too nice" to Republicans after the election. He said, in a pleading tone, "What are we going to do to hold the Trump regime and its collaborators responsible?" To make sure his point was clear, he added, "I'm talking prosecutions."

Sen. Slotkin reassured him, as Olson shared in the X post above, that if the Dems win even one House of Congress (the House of Representatives), they have a plan ready they can pull out of a drawer in January:

"We have a list of, like, the 'signature cases.' So the things where it's, like, so egregious, such a violation of law, such a corruption case... in every committee, there will be the 'signature cases' where we hold people accountable." "I just went to Hungary. I went over to Budapest because they just got rid of their authoritarian leader after 16 years. And I'm like, how did you handle 16 years of corruption? We don't have that much, but we have so much." She named the targets: the White House ballroom, the reflecting pool renovation, "$200 million from the Defense Department." "So that's what you'll see basically in January."

This comes just under two weeks after Sen. Slotkin spoke to a University of Chicago audience on Oct. 13, as RedState wrote, and all but admitted that lawfare is the game plan on Day One of the new Congress, if they win on Nov. 3.

Advertisement

Slotkin explained that this was in the works in hopes of deterring young people from working for the Trump administration. Smith included this brief clip of her remarks:

ON UCHICAGO CAMPUS: U.S. Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin hopes planned political prosecutions of republican leaders will scare young conservatives from getting involved in politics. @ElissaSlotkin https://t.co/p7NBJpDcQW — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 17, 2026

"I want to look at these signature cases and not just focus on the president, but on the people who enabled him. I want young people coming out of school to say, 'Should I go work for the Trump administration? Like that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity.'"

RedState and its guest columnists covered the story extensively, including when she rightly heard from Pres. Trump on the matter, unsurprisingly, but also earned herself a Senate ethics complaint, as my colleague Ben Smith wrote on Oct. 21.

Now, it appears she is doubling down here, with more specific details and in what she likely thought was a private conversation with a fellow traveler.

In other words, Democrats are serious about doing this. We need all hands on deck over the next few days, to get out the vote in the midterms and stop this deception before it gets added to the already wide web.

Advertisement

(Editor's Note: The video was taken Thursday, October 29, 2026. A camera error is responsible for the incorrect timestamp.)

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.