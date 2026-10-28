Slotkin’s Threat Makes the Importance of Midterms Clearer Than Ever

By Cliff Maloney

If Michael Bay directed a movie about a budding tyrannical Third World dictator, I imagine it would probably end with Delta Force swooping in on little birds, effortlessly wiping out enemy forces with the kind of lethal efficiency often described as “ninjas on ice,” and then capturing and extraditing him to a black site before eventually conducting a very public trial for war crimes.

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And I imagine that movie might open, in typical Bay style, with a dramatic monologue from said dictator, declaring his plans for his political opponent, something to the effect of:

“I want to look at these signature cases and not just focus on the president, but on the people who enabled him. I want young people coming out of school to say, should I go work for the […] administration? Like, that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity. I want them to be like, Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that.”

Sounds intense, right? Dark and ominous too. Like the kind of thing you’d only expect to hear from some tyrannical regime in Venezuela, North Korea, or Cuba.

Except this isn’t a made-up statement in a script for a powerful action movie. It’s not even a statement from a dictator in some far-away corrupt country.

It’s a real statement made by a sitting U.S. Senator and former CIA officer from Michigan, Elissa Slotkin (D), gleefully discussing her plans to use the full weight of our own government to attack not just her party’s political opponents, but also teenagers and young adults. She wants to weaponize the U.S. government against innocent citizens to stifle all political dissent.

Well, I shouldn’t say she “wants to,” because the Democrats have already done this time and time again. We saw this with the January 6th trials, Trump’s Stormy Daniels and “financial fraud” trials, the Dominion trials. And so many more. A more accurate description is that she wants to triple down on this anti-American strategy.

And she doesn’t care who she and her criminal cartel hurt in the process. Ordinary Americans like you and me are just the collateral damage standing in the way of their unbridled campaign to steal absolute power. To hell with the Constitution. To hell with the will of the people. In their minds, all roads lead to complete control by the Democrats, no matter the consequences.

To make matters worse, when called out for her abhorrent behavior, she doubled down, saying:

“Spare me the pearl-clutching — especially from Republican Members of Congress and online MAGA grifters who have cheered President Trump's weaponization of the government against those he doesn’t like, as recently as last week. This is a subject I know something about: Less than a year ago, Trump directed the DOJ and FBI to investigate me, and then tried to criminally indict me for a 90 second video, exercising basic free speech. The same free speech you’re exercising now, lying about what I said in this clip. If not for an anonymous group of grand jury members standing up for America's laws, I’d be criminally indicted for sedition. President Trump has turned the government against people, with raucous support from you and virtually all D.C. Republicans. So spare us the manufactured outrage. “If you have aided in the corrupt use of U.S. taxpayer dollars to benefit the President or his family, or you have violated the law in order to carry out guidance from the President, you should be held accountable. And given how rampant that corruption appears to the average American, people looking to work for his Administration should realize that while the Supreme Court has granted the President immunity, it has not done the same for those who do illegal things at his behest.”

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This is simply horrifying.

I will continue beating this drum as loudly as I can. This is yet another example of how critical the upcoming midterm elections are. I can’t overstate the significance. The Democrats thought they had their takeover complete just a few years ago, then Trump won his first election and derailed their coup. They then regrouped, stole the next election, and engaged in a campaign of lawfare on a level we’ve never seen in America before. Somehow, by the grace of God, he remained standing in the face of unbelievable adversity and went on to take power back and put it in the hands of the people by winning the next election. What followed was a series of victories for ordinary Americans at a scale and pace I’ve never seen in my lifetime.

But he only bought us a little more time.

As we all suspected and DataRepublican uncovered over the weekend, the left has been working towards an actual coup, leveraging their grassroots organizations, NGOs, and even elected officials to facilitate their seditious plans. If they retake power in the midterms, I fear it may be game over for the Republic. For what we call America. And unfortunately, even if we do hold onto power, the fight is still far from over. It will take years, if not decades, to root out the entrenched deep state actors.

So we have to get organized, show up, and get our families, friends, and communities to overwhelmingly vote to keep America-first politicians in office.

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Right now, my teams at Citizens Alliance are working night and day to knock doors across America to ensure that happens. But we can’t do it alone. America needs all of us working together.

The future of America — the last bastion of freedom — is at stake.

Cliff Maloney is the CEO of Citizens Alliance and the author of Run Right: A Complete Election Playbook to Win. You can follow him @maloney on X

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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