The George W. Bush Project Caves, Endorses Ken Paxton in Order to Save Texas

The George W. Bush Project makes it clear that while they are dedicated to promoting the conservative legacy of President George W. Bush (a bit of a stretch), they have no official affiliation with the former U.S. leader.

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From the project's X bio:

Independent project dedicated to advancing the conservative legacy of the 43rd President of the United States (not officially affiliated with George W. Bush)

But how many people are going to pay attention that? Which is why this sleight-of-hand, last-minute non-endorsement-endorsement of Texas Republican Attorney General and U.S. Senate nominee Ken Paxton is interesting.

The George W. Bush Project endorsed John Cornyn in the primaries. Ken Paxton was not our preferred candidate. We have also urged Texans to vote against Bo French. However, the stakes are too high to allow a Talarico victory or a Democrat majority. Vote @KenPaxtonTX on Tuesday. — The George W. Bush Project (@Project_Bush) October 31, 2026

The George W. Bush Project endorsed John Cornyn in the primaries. Ken Paxton was not our preferred candidate. We have also urged Texans to vote against Bo French. However, the stakes are too high to allow a Talarico victory or a Democrat majority. Vote @KenPaxtonTX on Tuesday.

The project quote posts our sister site Townhall, so they're at least on top of things in that regard. The post is also an acknowledgement that the GOP-E(lite) who either follow the account or make up the organization are now aware of the latest scandal involving Democrat nominee for Texas U.S. Senate James Talarico and have decided that freakish "Jimmy D" would be terrible for Texas. Took them long enough, but at least it's finally been acknowledged.

So, as distasteful as they might find Ken Paxton, the George W. Bush Project realizes that if Paxton does not win the seat, Texas will be lost. So, they've released their followers to hold their noses and fill in the box for Paxton.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), hardest hit.

Former President George W. Bush has not issued an endorsement in this particular race. He has given money and campaigned for Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), but Texas? He leaves the heavy lifting to his former "architect" Karl Rove, who has already declared he's voting Democrat.

Other members of the former first family have not been so reticent. Former first lady Laura Bush and her daughter Barbara Bush gave some big money to a Talarico SuperPAC. And W's younger brother Neil Bush said he early-voted for James Talarico.

Two prominent members of the Bush family are throwing their support behind Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico over Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Former President George W. Bush’s daughter Barbara Bush donated $2,500 to the Lone Star Rising political action committee last month. The super PAC is supporting Talarico, according to the San Antonio Express News. Last week, Neil Bush, the younger brother of former President Bush, announced that he voted early for Talarico.

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Early voting for Texas ended on Friday. According to the fake and "legit" polls, the race between Paxton and Talarico is statistically tied. Decision Desk HQ, which has handily integrated its data into X, has deemed the race a toss-up.

So, like Michigan, Texas may be girding its loins and looking ahead to a long night.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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