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Bill Maher Replies to Trump Post, While Audience Reaction to Kid Rock's Take on America Is Gold

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 31, 2026 5:36 PM
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Bill Maher Replies to Trump Post, While Audience Reaction to Kid Rock's Take on America Is Gold
Pool via AP

Bill Maher had a pretty rollicking time on his HBO show Real Time on Friday because, among his guests, he had Kid Rock.

It was Maher, his guest, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, and Kid Rock, who all had dinner with President Donald Trump a few weeks ago. They all professed to have had a great time, including Trump, although Kid Rock noted that Smith and Maher obviously didn't agree with Trump on some things. But what they did all agree on was that they needed to stand up to socialism. 

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As our sister site Townhall reported, Kid Rock had a great take on how extreme Democrats have gotten on that score over the years. 

Warning: coarse language

“A Democrat’s never scared me being in office until just recently when all this crazy stuff has popped up...I think Bill Clinton loves our country. I believed Obama loved our country.

Now these whack jobs are coming in here, and I’m like, wait a minute… even if they don’t hate the country as a whole, they hate a big portion of it, and they’re spewing this.

And I believe our teachers have been a big problem, you know, indoctrinating these kids for a long time now. We’re starting to see the fruition. They’re starting to raise up, "I’m a victim, and everything’s bad, and America is just a big racist piece of sh*t country.

Bad, bad America, and we’re not celebrating what makes us great, which is all of us being different and being together.

Being the greatest country in the world!”

He got some big applause for that. 

Let me vary slightly from him in that I don't necessarily agree that Bill Clinton or Barack Obama loved the country, and I think this process of pushing the country left has been going on for some time. But he's definitely right on target to sound the alarm bell about all the indoctrination that has been going on coming to fruition. We are at a dangerous point. And what's great is that I think the audience got it. I think we're seeing a lot of people, and not just people on the Right, recognizing the dangers posed by these radicals. That's going to be critical in voting and standing up against them moving forward. 

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Then there was this pretty hilarious anecdote from Kid Rock. First, both he and Maher confirmed that Trump is constantly working. Kid Rock said Trump only sleeps about four hours a day. The musician then related how he was with Trump on the golf course when Trump took a call from French President Emmanuel Macron. He had Maher laughing his head off. 

“So we’re out there. Macron calls. He’s like, blah, blah, blah. He’s talking," Kid Rock says.

[Maher:] We’re on the golf cart, right?

I’m standing next to his golf cart. He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here with the great Kid Rock,’ like Macron knows who I am. And he’s like, ‘Bob, say hello.’ So he gives me the phone.”

“I’m like, ‘Hello, Mr. President.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m from the Paris of the Midwest, Détroit.’ And Trump leaves!”

Kid Rock's real name is Robert Ritchie, hence "Bob." But that's pretty hilarious, and it tells you Trump doesn't have particularly great regard for Macron. 

Maher also commented on Trump's massive 1,300-plus-word Truth Social post dragging him after the dinner. Maher had some funny takes on that, saying the whole point of the exchange was to talk.

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"Let’s talk about the complete and total loser Bill Maher.’ You got me there. I’ll own that,” Maher joked. He also pointed out that yes, contrary to what Trump thought, he did agree with him about trying to stop Iran from having a nuclear weapon. 

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News Topics BILL MAHER | TRUTH SOCIAL | DONALD TRUMP
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