Poland Coup Attempt: Prime Minister Donald Tusk Seizes Top Court

Poland is one of those nations that trouble just seems to follow around; this has been true since Roman times. Now, a new eruption in that country has seen the Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, seizing control of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal, more or less the Polish equivalent of our Supreme Court. Opponents of PM Tusk's actions are calling it a coup. It is, at the very least, a serious struggle for power between the president, Karol Nawrocki, and the Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

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🇵🇱 Thousands of Poles are now gathered in front of the Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw, which has been occupied by police sent by Donald Tusk's government. Opposition figures are describing Tusk's actions as an attempted coup. https://t.co/NcqYhJeeCl — Europa.com (@europa) October 30, 2026

There's a fair point to be made here; this would be roughly the equivalent of an American president sending law enforcement to occupy the Supreme Court.

This whole thing would seem to have erupted over Polish President Karol Nawrocki taking on the European Union (EU). Last January, the president vetoed an EU measure that would have amounted to a censorship scheme. UK journalist Jim Ferguson, in January, summarized President Nawrocki's remarks:

🚨 POLAND JUST FIRED A SHOT ACROSS BRUSSELS Poland’s President Karol Nawrocki has VETOED the EU’s Digital Services Act — the censorship law designed to police speech across Europe. His words were unmistakable: “The state is supposed to GUARANTEE freedom, not restrict it.” This is not a minor legal dispute. This is a direct rebellion against the globalist censorship regime being built in Brussels, London, and Ottawa. And the timing is everything. President Trump is back. X is free. The narrative monopoly is breaking. Now Poland is saying what millions of Europeans are thinking but their governments are afraid to admit: These laws are not about safety. They are about control. The EU wants to decide: • What you can say • What you can share • What you are allowed to believe Poland just said no. This is what resistance looks like. 🇵🇱 — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) January 13, 2026

Poland’s President Karol Nawrocki has VETOED the EU’s Digital Services Act — the censorship law designed to police speech across Europe. His words were unmistakable:“The state is supposed to GUARANTEE freedom, not restrict it.” This is not a minor legal dispute. This is a direct rebellion against the globalist censorship regime being built in Brussels, London, and Ottawa. And the timing is everything. President Trump is back. X is free. The narrative monopoly is breaking. Now Poland is saying what millions of Europeans are thinking but their governments are afraid to admit: These laws are not about safety. They are about control. The EU wants to decide: • What you can say • What you can share • What you are allowed to believe Poland just said no. This is what resistance looks like.

PM Tusk wasn't happy about that. He supported, and still supports, the EC law that President Nawrocki vetoed.

Then, in March, PM Tusk picked a candidate for the presidency of the Polish Constitutional Tribunal, one Anna Korwin-Piotrowska. President Nawrocki refused to accept Tusk's pick. The prime minister had her sworn in anyway. So, now, the Constitutional Tribunal had a president whose authority was, at best, unsure.

Fast forward to Friday. Poland's President Nawrocki boarded a plane to go to Senegal. That was PM Tusk's moment to strike; he sent police to storm the Constitutional Tribunal building in the middle of the night. President Nawrocki ordered his plane to turn around, to return to Poland.

🚨🇵🇱COUP UNDERWAY IN POLAND! PM Donald Tusk has just sent police to storm Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw in the middle of the night. Tusk waited until President Karol Nawrocki left the country before ordering the police takeover. Nawrocki was halfway to Senegal when he abruptly turned his plane around and rushed back to Poland to confront the unfolding crisis. The EU, which backs Donald Tusk, has STILL NOT issued a statement on this unprecedented crisis or condemned the attempted coup. https://t.co/c57467fKcJ — Mario ZNA (@MarioBojic) October 30, 2026

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The post reads in full:

COUP UNDERWAY IN POLAND! PM Donald Tusk has just sent police to storm Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw in the middle of the night. Tusk waited until President Karol Nawrocki left the country before ordering the police takeover. Nawrocki was halfway to Senegal when he abruptly turned his plane around and rushed back to Poland to confront the unfolding crisis. The EU, which backs Donald Tusk, has STILL NOT issued a statement on this unprecedented crisis or condemned the attempted coup.

You can see video of the event here.

The EU has not, as of this writing, made any response. However, the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Tom Rose, issued a lengthy statement.

The events unfolding tonight at Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal are very serious indeed. We appear to be witnessing an unprecedented confrontation over the government’s use of state power and the independence and authority of a constitutional institution. Both sides offer sharply different accounts of what happened and why. Whatever the facts ultimately establish, thousands gathering outside the Tribunal make an already dangerous situation more combustible. The last thing Poland needs is a confrontation that spirals into something far worse. America is on Poland’s side. It is not our place to judge or interfere in its internal affairs. Our concern is for the stability, security, and democratic future of a country we are proud to call our friend and ally. I hope everyone involved—government officials, law enforcement, and demonstrators alike, to take a deep breath, and don’t take any action that could provoke violence or further escalation. Americans and @POTUS care deeply about this country, its democracy, and its future. But Poland’s strength ultimately must come from within—from its people, its institutions, and their shared commitment to the rule of law. Poland has come too far and accomplished too much to let political differences, no matter how strongly felt, put any of that at risk. — Ambassador Tom Rose (@USAmbPoland) October 30, 2026

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He writes:

The events unfolding tonight at Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal are very serious indeed. We appear to be witnessing an unprecedented confrontation over the government’s use of state power and the independence and authority of a constitutional institution. Both sides offer sharply different accounts of what happened and why. Whatever the facts ultimately establish, thousands gathering outside the Tribunal make an already dangerous situation more combustible. The last thing Poland needs is a confrontation that spirals into something far worse. America is on Poland’s side. It is not our place to judge or interfere in its internal affairs. Our concern is for the stability, security, and democratic future of a country we are proud to call our friend and ally. I hope everyone involved—government officials, law enforcement, and demonstrators alike, to take a deep breath, and don’t take any action that could provoke violence or further escalation. Americans and @POTUS care deeply about this country, its democracy, and its future. But Poland’s strength ultimately must come from within—from its people, its institutions, and their shared commitment to the rule of law. Poland has come too far and accomplished too much to let political differences, no matter how strongly felt, put any of that at risk.

There are some alarming scenes now coming out of Poland. Police have forced entry into the building, and there are reports that documents are being removed. The street outside is cordoned off. The vice president of the tribunal has not been allowed to enter the building.

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Look at what is happening tonight in Warsaw right outside the Constitutional Tribunal. The entire street has been completely cordoned off, lined with rows of police vans with flashing blue lights, and heavily equipped officers carrying riot helmets.

Despite official statements… pic.twitter.com/xzlIhMs3jc — Mateusz Łoń (@Matthew_bz) October 30, 2026

Shocking scenes in Poland. Police, dispatched by the Tusk government, have forced their way into the independent Constitutional Tribunal. Security personnel guarding the building and the Tribunal’s documents have been removed. The Vice-President of the Tribunal is being denied… pic.twitter.com/S12TLI5t6N — Beata Szydło (@BeataSzydlo) October 30, 2026

Here's where things appear to stand now: It's unclear who precisely is in charge in the Polish Constitutional Tribunal. The Tusk faction claims that the seizure of the tribunal was necessary to restore the rule of law. The seated tribunal members are calling it a coup. Protests have formed outside the tribunal building. At least one former prime minister, Jarosław Aleksander Kaczyński, has sided with the tribunal and President Nawrocki.

Poland's next parliamentary elections are expected to take place in November of 2027.

This is a fast-developing situation. Stay tuned.

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