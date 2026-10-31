Hot Takes: TN Dem Critiques Melania Trump's Humanitarian Win, and Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion

First Lady Melania Trump has been doing the beautiful work of helping reunite children back to their families in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky, in the midst of the Russo-Ukrainian war. What started with talks in July has come to fruition, and a ceasefire window was established toward the goal of bringing the families back together unharmed. This ceasefire started on October 29 and is set to expire on November 1, at 10:59 PM

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As our senior editor Becca Lower wrote on October 24:

RedState has written previously on the First Lady's work reuniting children caught up in the Russo-Ukrainian war with their families, most recently in July with the return of five more children.

On Friday, footage was released of buses carrying all 750 people, children and families, being returned, amidst tears of joy and relief.

WATCH:

The exact moment the sisters spotted their father inside the bus — the first time they’ve seen his face since two years ago when the girls fled Oleshky by foot. I will never forget this. https://t.co/czimhNceBm — Caitlin Doornbos (@CaitlinDoornbos) October 31, 2026

First Lady Melania posted up-to-the minute announcements to her X account.

OUR PRIORITY: SAVING LIVES The convoy is prepared to safely evacuate over 750 people who voluntarily choose to leave Oleshky. It includes 25 buses, 50 medical professionals, and ambulances. All elements of the convoy, including the safe passageway in and out of Oleshky, was established through mutual agreement between Russian and Ukrainian leaders. — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 30, 2026

OUR PRIORITY: SAVING LIVES The convoy is prepared to safely evacuate over 750 people who voluntarily choose to leave Oleshky. It includes 25 buses, 50 medical professionals, and ambulances. All elements of the convoy, including the safe passageway in and out of Oleshky, was established through mutual agreement between Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

She also commented on this joyous video of happiness from Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman).

❗️The moment we had all been waiting for: residents of Oleshky have crossed the border — the humanitarian mission has been successfully completed!



This mission was made possible with the assistance and coordination of U.S. @FLOTUS. I would like to thank the First Lady for her… pic.twitter.com/1msioSuXaT — Dmytro Lubinets (@lubinetzs) October 31, 2026

As part of the announcements, the Office of the First Lady also reissued words from Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner Lubinets' press release on official White House stationery.

Best FLOTUS EVER! But libtards make fun of her accent 🙄 @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP secures a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine localized to Oleshky. https://t.co/K8fnPcSMAL — TruthSocial: @HoneeDesigner (@HoneeDesigner) October 28, 2026

Tragically, TDS never seems to take a rest, even for a monumental undertaking which, despite who was involved in the orchestration of events, is ultimately good and compassionate.

Right on cue, a little-known Democrat (shocker) Tennessee State senator named Heidi Campbell treated the above press announcement as if it was a student paper to be edited. Even going so far as to use red pen, ultimately giving it a grade of an F minus.

Yes, this person is real, and according to her title is involved in passing legislation for the state of Tennessee. Bless her heart.

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Yes, this is real. The First Lady posted this message. Honestly, have we no shame? https://t.co/I8VPd3drIi — Senator Heidi Campbell (@Campbell4TN) October 30, 2026

Sadly, it is Campbell who should be ashamed. Since this appears to be something of which she is incapable, the internet did its thing.

Oh boy. Couldn't get past the hate and resentment to take juuuust a beat to consider the juxtaposition of humanitarian action vs. mean girl cattiness. Really should've thought this one through, @Campbell4TN. — Jason Beale (@jabeale) October 31, 2026

That's an AWFL for you. Our favorite conservative educator, commentator and satirist Frank McCormick posted this sick burn of a reply.

@Campbell4TN As an actual former teacher I give you an R for retarded. — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) October 30, 2026

There must be some mental disconnect going on with Campbell, since she assumed she was owning the First Lady, when it is clearly a quote from Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner Lubinets. Hence, purpose of the quotation marks.

Duh.

This was not lost on most of us.

The quotation marks, are because it is a direct cut and paste, quoting It was a copy and paste from the Ukraine Parliament Commissioner of Human Rights.



Congratulations on showing you don’t understand quotation, and also congratulations on insulting the Ukraine Human rights… — Parma-John (@JohnTuccy1) October 30, 2026

The quotation marks, are because it is a direct cut and paste, quoting It was a copy and paste from the Ukraine Parliament Commissioner of Human Rights. Congratulations on showing you don’t understand quotation, and also congratulations on insulting the Ukraine Human rights commissioner by redlining their press release 🤦🏻‍♂️

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Tracie James chose to apply the "D" word to Sen. Campbell over the "R" word, and frankly, it fits. She wrote

WARNING: coarse language

It was a copy and paste from the post the Ukraine Parliament Commissioner of Human Rights posted. You scored his words not hers…congrats dips**t!

Campbell's claims-to-fame are as a former small-town mayor, Nashvillian (it tracks), and of course, a two-term state senator. Campbell is up for reelection, so if you're in TN District 20 and haven't voted, you might want to cast your vote for her Republican opponent, Wyatt Rampy, because this harpy is begging to be replaced.

In case you need a visual.

Full Karen mode: “I’d like to speak to the manager!” 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wuM26OYZaV — Make It Stop!! (@TC_8675309) October 30, 2026

First Lady Melania Knauss Trump is fluent in five languages, had an international career as a model, married a billionaire real estate mogul named Donald J. Trump, and thanks to his winning the White House in 2016 and in 2024, she is the First Lady of the United States of America. As first lady, she has created humanitarian, life-changing, and noteworthy initiatives like Be Best, Fostering the Future, and is now spearheading the White House Women's Health Care Initiative.

Melania Trump also has her own film production company, Muse Films, and wrote a bestselling memoir, Melania, in 2024.

So, the marginally accomplished state Sen. Heidi Campbell is neither worthy to be in our First Lady's shadow, and wholly incapable of walking in her shoes.

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The Constitutional Conservative pointed out the obvious: the Democrats are not only TDS-riddled, they're just a hot mess. The goings-on in Michigan and Alaska attest to this.

Imagine trying to degrade the First Lady's efforts in saving lives.



The Democrat party is collapsing. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) October 30, 2026

Get out and vote Republican, folks. Otherwise, Campbell may decide to run for Congress. We have to stop these Democrat brain trusts from failing up.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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