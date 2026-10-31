Tesla Has Some Spooky Surprises for Trick or Treaters This All Hallows' Eve, and They're Awesome

It’s not that often that you think of a major corporation as “funny,” but the electric vehicle company Tesla has the world’s richest and possibly wildest man, Elon Musk, as its CEO, so you never know what you’re going to get.

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This Halloween, the cybernerds have some treats cooked up for the evening.

When I visit Hollywood these days, I’m always stunned by how many Waymo driverless taxis are navigating the often extremely crazy streets, and it still always makes me do a double-take when I see a car cruising by with no driver.

Since I still haven’t quite gotten used to the Waymos, I’m guessing I’d be pretty surprised if I was behind the wheel and I saw this Tesla pass by:

Tesla is celebrating Halloween this year by having a Cybercab autonomously drive around Austin with skeletons inside haha 🎃 pic.twitter.com/NPhAhEkQoB — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 31, 2026

I admit it, that actually is spooky.

But that’s not the only sweet treat Musk and Co. are handing out on Saturday. How about putting your car into Halloween mode? Now you can:

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Not only is that pretty funny, but it looks complicated. How does it work, exactly?

Here's how Tesla Halloween Mode works and what it can do for drivers and passengers. Halloween Mode is a "spooky update that turns your Tesla into a haunted house on wheels," says the American automaker's X post. It can also activate a custom, themed light show using the vehicle's exterior LED lights. The mode includes a ghost car avatar that replaces the vehicle's normal icon. It also includes a Trick or Treat function that automatically flickers lights and plays spooky sounds when the Tesla is approached. Owners can use the Tesla app to activate Remote App Scaring, which processes words that they speak and plays them through the vehicle's speakers in a scary voice.

I’ve never really yearned for an EV, but I wish I could have one of those, if only for Halloween.

Halloween Mode now rolling out 🎃



This spooky update turns your Tesla into a haunted house on wheels



– Ghost costume on your car's avatar



– Enable Trick or Treat to play spooky sounds & flicker the lights when visitors approach



– New haunting light show, wraps & lock sound



–… pic.twitter.com/9MdMOos4ok — Tesla (@Tesla) October 6, 2026

Halloween Mode now rolling out 🎃 This spooky update turns your Tesla into a haunted house on wheels

Ghost costume on your car's avatar

Enable Trick or Treat to play spooky sounds & flicker the lights when visitors approach

New haunting light show, wraps & lock sound

A rather chilling Photobooth

Frighten people remotely by speaking through the app...your car will say it in a voice of its own Side effects may include neighborhood notoriety

Halloween mode is too spooky for some, apparently:

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It’s not quite as cool as Elon’s flying Roadster — but it’s pretty close.

Have a great trick or treat! (Also See — A Look Back: The Interesting Origins of Halloween.)

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