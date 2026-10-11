'Tick Tock': Talarico Is Now 'on the Clock' to Reveal Where He Really Was or Be Exposed

James Talarico has some ‘splaining to do.

And unlike the lamestream media, we are not buying his 14-day “flu” excuse.

We should not be giving a Texas senate candidate a free pass to be absent from the public limelight for weeks at a time during the home stretch of a heated election campaign.

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That’s even putting aside that a weird dude like Talafreako who loves wearing masks year-round like he’s playing a TV doctor for a Halloween party that never ends should not even be getting the flu, according to his warped logic.

And we’ll even overlook that a young, presumably “healthy” person shouldn’t be knocked out for weeks at a time, particularly since he seems like the kind of guy who has never met a “vaccine” that he didn’t want to instantly shove into his arm — no questions asked.

The mystery surrounding Texas Democrat Senate nominee James Talarico's nearly two-week disappearance from the campaign trail has taken another turn. Now, an independent journalist says he has answers, and he's giving Talarico a deadline to come clean.

As PJ Media's Matt Margolis reported Sunday, journalist Nick Sortor and Rhein Amacher issued an ultimatum to Talarico: Explain where you've been by 1 PM ET, or they'll disclose what they say they've uncovered.

@nicksortor @jamestalarico Time is ticking, @TeamTalaricoHQ… ⏳ — Rhein Amacher (@RheinAmacher) October 11, 2026

As RedState has extensively reported, Talarico vanished from in-person campaigning after a September 26 appearance in Texas. He subsequently attended a New York fundraiser and told participants in a September 30 virtual event that he had been diagnosed with the flu after visiting an urgent care clinic in Dallas.

Then came the radio silence. His campaign maintained that he was recovering, but the prolonged absence prompted Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton's campaign to circulate missing-person-style graphics and demand "proof of life."

Even Fox 7 Austin reporter Rudy Koski reportedly offered Talarico an opportunity to appear by Zoom. The campaign declined.

Talarico finally resurfaced Friday at the Austin City Limits music festival, where he reportedly spent about 15 minutes greeting attendees and posing for pictures without answering reporters' questions.

Meanwhile, Republican strategist Caroline Wren and former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt began circulating claims that Talarico had spent time at a mental health treatment facility rather than simply recovering from the flu.

What are the chances that a private plane took off from Austin and flew to tiny Hamilton airport in Ohio which is 20 mins from the Lindner Center, a private inpatient mental health treatment facility, and then turned around and flew back to Austin landing yesterday morning at 10:24am right before James Talarico magically reappears at the Austin City Limits music festival that afternoon? Lindner Center also happens to be the same facility that Talarico’s good friend and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spent 7 weeks in when she had a mental breakdown 3 years ago… So many coincidences! — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) October 10, 2026

Pratt wrote on X: "My sources are telling me Talarico is in a mental health facility."

My sources are telling me Talarico is in a mental health facility. His campaign has stopped actively planning events in the vital homestretch of the campaign. If this is true, this is actually a time to pray for Talarico. We should, of course, savagely mock his smug, awful campaign advisors, by all means...and while yes, of course, this would be disqualifying for Talarico's aspirations to be a Texas Senator, we must hold empathy for anyone undergoing crisis. Campaigns are brutal, and not everybody is cut out for it. You need very thick skin. As much as I don't want Talarico anywhere near government, I also don't want wish him harm, and no political office is worth having a breakdown. His awful advisors are at fault for this. They pushed him to be something he isn't, and it didn't work. I'm praying that this isn't true, and he's OK. You want to win these fights on the battlefield of ideas, not the minefield of poor health. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 9, 2026

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Wren subsequently pointed to private aircraft flight-tracking information that she said raised additional questions.

Her theory centered on a private plane that reportedly departed Austin for Hamilton, Ohio, near the Lindner Center of Hope, a psychiatric treatment facility. She claimed the aircraft later returned to Austin on Friday morning, shortly before Talarico's appearance at the music festival.

Wren put her argument in the form of a question:

"What are the chances that a private plane took off from Austin and flew to tiny Hamilton airport in Ohio which is 20 mins from the Lindner Center, a private inpatient mental health treatment facility, and then turned around and flew back to Austin landing yesterday morning at 10:24am right before James Talarico magically reappears at the Austin City Limits music festival that afternoon?"

The flight-tracking claim concerns private aviation, not a commercial airline itinerary. It does not, by itself, identify the aircraft's passengers or establish that Talarico traveled to Ohio.

But the questions surrounding the campaign's account have only intensified.

Pratt has also argued that campaigns make calculated decisions about public appearances and communications, particularly in the final weeks before an election. He questioned why Talarico's advisers would accept days of damaging speculation rather than arrange a straightforward appearance by their candidate.

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President Donald Trump piled on Saturday during a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, mocking the explanation for Talarico's extended absence.

President Trump is not buying the "flu" explanation from Talarico's campaign about his 12 day absence https://t.co/B4Sk06C6NU — Brandon Waltens (@bwaltens) October 8, 2026

"He had the longest flu ever recorded," Trump joked. "He was away for, like, almost 14 days. He was missing in action! I don't think it was the flu either, that it was a new strain of flu."

"It keeps you out of commission for weeks!" he said.

"This guy Talafreako still wears the mask. And he had the longest flu ever recorded!" he added.

Now Sortor and Amacher are threatening to move the story beyond speculation by releasing whatever information they say they possess.

The critical question is whether they have evidence directly connecting Talarico to the alleged travel or treatment facility, rather than merely a flight route and unknown passengers.

Now, with a deadline on the table, this controversy may be approaching its next critical development.

Talarico's campaign has spent nearly two weeks trying to put the matter behind it.

An independent journalist is now threatening to put the missing days back in the headlines.

If the Texas senate candidate wants to get ahead of the next promised “bombshell,” he probably should start being more forthright with the public about where he’s been — now.

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