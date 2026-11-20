Democrats being Democrats are already assuming a lot of things after winning back the House and the Senate in the midterms.

They think that the voters have given them a mandate for all their extreme positions. They're already off to the races talking about the things they think they can shove through, and talking about retribution against President Donald Trump, Trump officials, MAGA, and even private citizens or companies who dared to align themselves with the Trump administration to get things done for the American people.

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But CNN senior data analyst Harry Enten said, "Just wait one second." He noted how despite the fact that they won that their net favorability was underwater.

𝐂𝐍𝐍'𝐒 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐘 𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐍 𝐀𝐃𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐒 𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐎𝐂𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝟑𝟐 𝐏𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐒𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐈𝐑 𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐁𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐖𝐀𝐕𝐄



Democrats are calling last week's wins a mandate for change on Capitol Hill — and CNN sent its own numbers man to check the… pic.twitter.com/p4Sgzmjd67 — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) November 20, 2026

“More people have an unfavorable than favorable view of the Democratic Party,” says Enten, “and this is vastly different than what we’ve seen in prior wave elections, after midterms in which the Democrats had won.

So while they will control the House and the Senate, it isn't necessarily because anyone wants what they are selling. It's typical for the party in power to lose the midterms, but it doesn't mean that people want to embrace some of the crazier things the Democrats are pushing.

As we've reported previously, Enten reminded folks that the Democrat leadership is not popular. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) just won the nod to be the prospective Speaker of the House, and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is running for Majority Leader. But they are in the basement in favorability, with Jeffries 17 points underwater and Schumer 30 points underwater. We're seeing Schumer not looking good in a viral video and more abandoning him for leader, although he may still have the votes to get the leadership position.

Enten said what mattered was what the Democrats did with the power once they got the gavel, and he noted that most people were already worried that the Democrats were going to be going overboard with the investigations of the Trump team.

💥NEW: CNN's Harry Enten *WARNS* there's widespread "WORRY" Dems will run wild with Trump Admin investigations💥 It's not just Republicans who are concerned. It's the vast majority of Americans — and about half of DEMOCRATS 🤯 "67% say that they are WORRIED that Democrats will do too much! ... even among Democratic and Democratic leaners, it's nearly a MAJORITY at 49%!" Americans hate lawfare. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 20, 2026

"67 percent say that they are worried that Democrats will do too much investigating," Enten said. He noted even among Democrats they were worried about that; almost half of Democrats — 49 percent — were worried about that.

We're already seeing Democrats stepping all over themselves, threatening people. So if they continue in that direction, not only will they find that they don't have a mandate, but that when the next elections come around, they're going to get booted for not listening. Republicans need to get in there and point out when the Democrats overreach, as well as all the ways in which Democrats who cried "affordability" aren't delivering it and don't have the first idea of how to do it.

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