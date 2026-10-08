'Requesting Proof of Life': Trump, Paxton Turn Up the Heat After Mystery of MIA Talarico Deepens

Something rather strange has happened in the Texas Senate race.

The Democrat nominee, state Rep. James Talarcio, has been missing from the campaign trail for 12 days now. The most recent word from him was on September 30 during a Zoom call, when he told the U.S. Hispanic Business Council that he had the flu, which he said was diagnosed at a local urgent care.

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"I was ready to eat my favorite quesadilla tacos, but I was starting to feel kind of under the weather a few days ago, and last night it got so bad that I went to the urgent care here in Dallas," he reportedly said on the call, adding that his goal was to "put safety first" and get better.

Talarico going MIA down the homestretch in this pivotal race has drawn the attention of his opponent, Texas Attorney General and GOP Senate nominee Ken Paxton, whose campaign effectively "milk cartoned" Talarico on Wednesday, as RedState reported:

LOST: James Talarico has been missing for 11 days. If seen, please return to Robert De Niro. https://t.co/MrmiLVyZRJ — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 7, 2026

The Robert De Niro reference pertained to an appearance Talarico made alongside De Niro and other celebrities on September 28 during a swanky NYC fundraiser.

In an update to this story, President Trump, who campaigned for Paxton on Wednesday in the Lone Star State, has now weighed in on the absence, and he says the flu excuse is not adding up:

TalaFREAKo has been missing for 12 days! Now, after looking for him throughout all of Texas, and beyond, probably even weirder places than anyone would think possible, he put out a statement that he has the “flu.” 12 days is a long time to rid yourself of the so-called flu bug. What’s going on? We need a Senator that’s a proven Champion like one that has been, without question, the Greatest Attorney General in the History of Texas, and one of the Greatest in the U.S.A. His name is Ken Paxton, and he will never let you down! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

President Trump is not buying the "flu" explanation from Talarico's campaign about his 12 day absence https://t.co/B4Sk06C6NU — Brandon Waltens (@bwaltens) October 8, 2026

Paxton and his campaign are again weighing in as well, putting out a statement calling for some form of "proof of life."

"Twelve days of radio silence raise obvious questions: Is James Talafreako still running for U.S. Senate, or has the mere thought of having to defend his own record sent him scrambling for a fainting couch in search of emotional support?" they wondered.

Paxton's campaign went on to note the various ways proof of life could be demonstrated:

A video of James Talarico holding a newspaper dated today

The flight he took home from his New York fundraisers, which occurred on the very same night he allegedly went to an urgent care in Dallas

A doctor’s note from the Dallas urgent care he allegedly visited

NEW — The Ken Paxton campaign is demanding "Proof of Life from James Tala-Freak-Out" "With 26 days until Election Day and early voting about to begin, the Paxton campaign is calling on James Talarico to show proof of life to the 31 million Texans he’s asking to represent." "The Paxton campaign is officially requesting proof of life, including: A video of James Talarico holding a newspaper dated today The flight he took home from his New York fundraisers, which occurred on the very same night he allegedly went to an urgent care in Dallas A doctor’s note from the Dallas urgent care he allegedly visited" — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2026

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Jimmy appears to be having a full-blown mental Tala-freak-out on the national stage. My campaign has a simple request: proof of life. https://t.co/pzCXWmpbdN — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 8, 2026

I saw some of the Usual Suspects on X treating Paxton like he was being mean and cruel for picking on Talarico when he's allegedly recovering from the flu. But after what happened with Joe Biden, where we were gaslit for four years about his condition, Democrats have zero right to be upset with Republicans wondering why a prominent member of their party - in this case, a man who wants to be Texas' next United States Senator - is nowhere to be found.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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