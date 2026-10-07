Paxton 'Milk Cartons' Talarico's Absence From the Campaign Trail As Dem's Staffers Let the Mask Slip

As RedState reported on Monday, the momentum behind Republican Texas U.S. Senate nominee Ken Paxton is building, with two big weekend ad drops by Texas PAC, which produced a significant amount of buzz and has more people paying attention and talking positively about the state attorney general and his record of delivering for Texas, which translates to him delivering for the American people.

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What is more fascinating is that as Paxton's Lone Star rises, his Democrat opponent James Talarico's appears to be in freefall.

As our sister site Townhall noted, Talarico has essentially been MIA since September 26, with 28 days left to go in this campaign.

Talarico has not been seen publicly in Texas in over a week, with his last appearance occurring on Saturday, September 26, before he took a fundraising trip to New York City. There, he was treated to a VIP fundraising dinner where attendees, like a filmmaker who labeled America a “shithole” and a group that advocates for child sex change surgeries, were charged $27,000 a plate.

According to local press, Talarico's campaign claims he is having a bad bout with the flu, which they say required a visit to urgent care.

Mmmkay.

Paxton's campaign was right on it, taking full advantage by putting out a milk carton photo of Talarico and asking if he's been seen.

LOST: James Talarico has been missing for 11 days. If seen, please return to Robert De Niro. https://t.co/MrmiLVyZRJ — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 7, 2026

That is chef's kiss. The campaign even name-checked Townhall in this well-done ad: "Have You Seen James Talarico?"

WATCH:

WATCH: James Talarico has been missing for 11 days. He was last seen in Texas on September 26th. While his campaign continues to lie to Texans, he is nowhere to be seen. https://t.co/O83BjlmVSl — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 7, 2026

But this is not the only opposition rolling out in Talarico's absence. D.C. Reporter's editor-in-chief Matthew Foldi released this audio of an interview with Folasade Fashina, the Talarico campaign's Austin regional organizing manager, confirming what we already know: Talarico is a straight-up Marxist who is simply moderating for the cameras.

In this case, his support for "Palestine" and his distaste for the U.S.' support of Israel. Just as Talarico's "pastoress" also affirmed, once he is elected, he will work to institute all the warped, whacko, and leftist gobbledygook he has spouted in the open up until he decided to run for U.S. Senate.

WATCH:

#TXSEN NEWS: In the closing days of James Talarico's race against @KenPaxtonTX, Talarico's own staffers could cause major problems for the Texas Democrat -- in this exclusive footage, one of Talarico's Marxist field organizers explains how she views him as the "vehicle" to push Texas drastically leftward, and that Talarico is actually far more anti-Israel than he publicly claims to be https://t.co/gNfe0SMVVe — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 1, 2026

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In the closing days of James Talarico's race against @KenPaxtonTX, Talarico's own staffers could cause major problems for the Texas Democrat -- in this exclusive footage, one of Talarico's Marxist field organizers explains how she views him as the "vehicle" to push Texas drastically leftward, and that Talarico is actually far more anti-Israel than he publicly claims to be.

Unreal that both of these significant happenings are not getting as much coverage by the legacy media as they should. Instead, they are obsessed with a leaked audio of a Paxton call where a reporter asks: What are the issues that he thinks are dragging on his campaign? What do the American people think about tariffs?

Paxton answers honestly:

LISTEN:

SCOOP: Ken Paxton, asked about the biggest drag on his campaign, said, "It's the war, it's gas prices," per audio obtained by @axios He agreed he can't stop the Iran War and said: "I don't ... know what's behind some of the decisions." w/ @StefWKight https://t.co/Tf5k32LHJu https://t.co/oDJmi4dXv2 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 7, 2026

Just like the word "BREAKING," the X-verse grossly overuses the word "SCOOP." How is this news? How is it revelatory or even detrimental to his campaign? The American people are fed up with Iran and the price of diesel, and those do factor into how this election cycle is going. Multiple outlets have reposted this audio and written about it, trying to take the wind out of Paxton's sails.

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Newsflash: It's not working.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump and Paxton will share the stage in San Antonio, which can only increase that momentum for the Paxton campaign.

Talarico better call his pastoress to pray he gets raised from his purported sickbed soon.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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