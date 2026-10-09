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Local News Outlet Tried to Get to Bottom of Talarico Mystery - Response Shows There's a Big Problem

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 09, 2026 2:13 PM
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Local News Outlet Tried to Get to Bottom of Talarico Mystery - Response Shows There's a Big Problem
AP Photo/LM Otero

The question of what's going on with the Democrat candidate for Senate in Texas, James Talarico, is hitting critical mass. 

It began spinning up into overdrive on Thursday. But on Friday, there were even more sources dropping stories about what might be going on, as we reported.

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One local news outlet, Fox 7 Austin, tried to get to the bottom of the question. Rudy Koski said they offered a Zoom interview to Talarico's campaign, and even used the term "proof of life" to clarify the question. 

"Apparently he was really knocked out by this flu bug," Koski said. 

Even if he's sick, they should be able to point a camera at him while he waves and says, "I'm okay." Even Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was able to provide "proof of life." 

But his campaign people declined. So you know they aren't even able to do that. 

Podcast commentator Dan Turrentine also pointed out how wild this all was, especially if you're the campaign and you see these questions starting to spin up. The first thing you would want to do is squelch them. Assuming you could. 

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"Talarico's team watched this take off yesterday. You're in a close race. Right? So whether it's true or not, whether you're on your deathbed or it's 'other' - right, as the conspiracy theories are kind of hinting there's something else. You're in a tight race; you have 25 days to go. You would get out last night with something, even if it's a photograph of the guy. That makes me nervous that it's Friday morning and there is still [nothing] other than one person saying, 'Nothing to see here.'" 

That's right on point. 

His team is going to have to pull something out of the hat to explain everything after all this drama, if they're going to hope to quiet questions. 

They've missed some easy opportunities, like the Fox 7 offer to quiet the issue. So you have to ask why they couldn't even do something that simple. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | SENATE
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