The victories just keep piling up for the Trump administration against Iran as the economic vise keeps tightening the pressure on the regime's ability to transport and sell oil around the world.

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Earlier on Friday, after his return from the Asian diplomatic trip, President Donald Trump addressed the Iran conflict during a press conference at the White House alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. His words could not have been clearer - on where the U.S. stands - to the mullahs, as my colleague Ward Clark wrote:

President Trump said (language alert): That also depends on how we settle up with Iran. They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal, that they've been doing for 51 years. It's no longer 47, people will talk 47, it's 51 years. They've been... they've been b***s******g people for 51 years.

The President also spoke about the rapid drop in oil prices, and the U.S.' "total control" over the flow of oil in the Strait of Hormuz being a part of that:

You know, it's almost down to $80 a barrel right now, in fact, last week we took out record amounts of oil from the Hormuz Strait. Record amounts. Our navy has the blockade, our navy is unbelievable. [...] We have total control over the Hormuz Strait.

Later on Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in a sit-down with CNBC, discussed just how crucial the agreements forged at the Shenzhen summit between the United States, Russia, and China are.

"The consensus between the U.S., Russia, and China in Shenzhen is that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon and that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is paramount," he said.

Watch:

.@SecScottBessent on Operation Economic Outcast: “For the first time in history since Iran started producing oil, they have no oil on the water… What we have seen is that the world can live without Iranian crude… The consensus between the U.S., Russia, and China in Shenzhen is… pic.twitter.com/pGi1mdXFap — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) November 20, 2026

Bessent then gave everyone a preview of a stunning statistic that will officially be released on Saturday: that Thursday night was the “biggest amount of crude to come through the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict started” between our nation and Iran.

Previously, as my colleague Nick Arama reported, Sec. Bessent made a bombshell of a statement in an early October interview with Axios: that Iran, for the first time, has no oil on the water - meaning their main source of income is completely gone now.

"Right now, the score in terms of barrels out of the Strait: U.S. about 1.1 billion, Iran zero," he declared. “For the first time in history, since they started pumping oil, they will have no oil on the water this week,” Bessent explained. “They will have no revenues.”

Indeed, Iran has lost pretty much everything at this point - and anywhere they might previously have turned to for help has turned against them.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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