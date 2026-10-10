Trump Roasts Talarico for 14-Day 'Flu' Absence. What He Said Is Absolutely Savage.

President Trump didn't take the last train to Clarksville, he took Air Force One. And when he got there, he took no prisoners.

The Texas Democrat nominee for Senate, James Talarico, unaffectionately known as "Talafreako," caught some strays while in the Volunteer State.

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Trump unloaded on the Democrat candidate's bizarre cover story for going AWOL for nearly two weeks in the middle of a heated campaign race.

🔥 LMAO! Trump just ROASTED Democrat James Talarico for still getting a "14-day flu" while wearing a mask -- and then proceeds to call the flu claim BULLSHlT



"He had the longest flu EVER RECORDED. He was away for, like, almost 14 days. He was missing in action! I don't think it… pic.twitter.com/wcBtgPpApN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 10, 2026

"He had the longest flu ever recorded," Trump joked. "He was away for, like, almost 14 days. He was missing in action! I don't think it was the flu either, that it was a new strain of flu."

"It keeps you out of commission for weeks!" he said.

"This guy Talafreako still wears the mask. And he had the longest flu ever recorded!" he added.

As RedState colleague Becca Lower reported earlier, there are lingering questions over Talarico's prolonged absence.

As we saw this week in the most recent example of progressive political malpractice, the James Talarico campaign shielded the missing-in-action, socialist Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas - of course, with the complicity of the Democrats' lapdog legacy media. It was only after conservative outlets like RedState and other platforms hammered them for days on his nearly two-week absence without leave that he magically reappeared Friday afternoon - seen in a video pressing flesh at a music festival. Now, Pratt says in a new X post, people might be making the mistake of being "confused" about why a campaign might do - or fail to do - certain things, like giving a rational reason your candidate is not campaigning less than a month from an election.

The unexplained mystery of Talarico's disappearance, chalked up by his campaign and gullible media outlets as due to "the flu," is not going to cut it.

Trump also went off on other Democrats at F&M Bank Arena, where he appeared alongside Tennessee Republicans, including Sen. Bill Hagerty and gubernatorial candidate Marsha Blackburn.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5) wasn't safe from excoriation, either.

🔥 President Trump goes OFF SCRIPT to TORCH Ilhan Omar for wanting to turn America into SOMALIA "[Somalia] don't have a government. They don't have police. All they have is CRIME and SQUALOR." "She comes into our country and she says, 'my constitution allows me...' She's talking about OUR constitution!" Somalia's "constitution" isn't worth the toilet paper it's written on! "What they've done to Minnesota, these people from Somalia, what they've done to Minnesota should NEVER be allowed." DE-NATURALIZE AND DEPORT! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 10, 2026

Trump unloaded on her:

"[Somalia] don't have a government. They don't have police. All they have is CRIME and SQUALOR." "She comes into our country and she says, 'my constitution allows me...' She's talking about OUR constitution!" Somalia's "constitution" isn't worth the toilet paper it's written on! "What they've done to Minnesota, these people from Somalia, what they've done to Minnesota should NEVER be allowed."

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El-Sayed also got pilloried.

🚨 WOW! PRESIDENT TRUMP on Abdul El Sayed: "I call him Mohammed. Someone said, his name isn't Mohammed, it's Abdul! I said, I'm president, I can call him whatever the hell I want. To me, he's Mohammed, and he's a radical jihadist!" "I don't want a jihadist as senator." 💯💯🔥 Mohammed is CLEARLY furious that Trump is calling him that now instead of Abdul America is one nation under God, not Muhammad! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 10, 2026

"I call him Mohammed. Someone said, his name isn't Mohammed, it's Abdul! I said, I'm president, I can call him whatever the hell I want. To me, he's Mohammed, and he's a radical jihadist!" Trump remarked.

"I don't want a jihadist as senator," he said.

According to local outlet Clarksville Now, Trump urged Republicans to turn out for the midterms, joking about the political consequences for himself.

"If we don't win the midterms, they're going to blame me," Trump said. "If we do win, they won't give me credit."

The Texas Senate race obviously looms large in the big picture, and what the president said about Talarico is the most immediate bit of news.

Whether or not Talarico was actually in a certain Ohio mental health facility, or he simply vanished without explanation, either way the situation is "mental."

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If Talarico can't be in communication for weeks at a time, imagine how bad things would get if Texans are stupid enough to elect this creepy circus clown as a senator.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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