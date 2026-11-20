NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani had a big announcement on Monday.

He announced that he was disbanding the Strategic Response Group, the NYPD team that responds to things like counterterrorism threats and protests that got out of hand. The group has done a great job against radical leftist protests. So naturally, that's something with which Mamdani would have an issue.

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He and NYC Council member Chii Ossé explained that the SRG work would be absorbed back into the general counterterrorism bureau, and that the protests would be addressed by a civilian team from the mayor's office that would not be armed and would not have arrest powers. Mamdani said the team, which would not be in effect until 2028, would be backed up by an NYPD group that could be called and do arrests, but Ossé also said they would be eliminating things that helped to hold protests in check, like kettling and pepper spray.

We are disbanding the SRG. https://t.co/VRMUiSQlxY — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 16, 2026

That of course is sparking a lot of concern about the effect this move can have on chaos in the city.

On top of that, according to reports, Mamdani had at least two incidents where he was taken into custody and zip-tied by the SRG.

One video, captured by ABC7 in June 2024, shows Mamdani, then a state assemblymember, being escorted away from a protest outside Hunter College with his hands zip-tied behind his back. The station did not identify Mamdani — who had not yet declared his candidacy for mayor — by name nor did it note the Strategic Response Group’s involvement. But the officer escorting Mamdani wore the SRG insignia on his shoulder and the words “NYPD Strategic Response Group” on his back. Other officers around him also wore SRG branding. Separately, a video that Mamdani posted to his own social media accounts on Aug. 19, 2021, also shows him being zip-tied and escorted away by an SRG officer during a protest in Downtown Brooklyn demanding an extension of the state’s eviction moratorium.

Here's the incident from 2021 that Mamdani still had posted on his old social media.

The caption on the X post reads:

MUST WATCH: Resurfaced video shows Zohran Mamdani being arrested by the elite NYPD unit he’s now disbanding, years before he became mayor. Members of the Strategic Response Group can be seen zip-tying activists, including Mamdani, during a Brooklyn protest in 2021. The then-assemblyman was among 17 demonstrators arrested while demanding an extension of New York’s eviction moratorium.

MUST WATCH: Resurfaced video shows Zohran Mamdani being arrested by the elite NYPD unit he’s now disbanding, years before he became mayor. Members of the Strategic Response Group can be seen zip-tying activists, including Mamdani, during a Brooklyn protest in 2021. The then-assemblyman was among 17 demonstrators arrested while demanding an extension of New York’s eviction moratorium. Download the FOX News app for the latest details: https://t.co/BAyV31y5kz — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 20, 2026

So that raises a few more basic questions. Was getting rid of the SRG retaliation or payback, and not just bad policy?

Add that to Mamdani doing away with Rikers Island, the millions of taxpayer dollars they're going to throw away on government-subsidized city grocery stores for which he can't explain the math, and his support for a bill attacking third-party delivery companies that employ independent contractors, that's going to cost New Yorkers more money.

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This is the guy that New Yorkers voted for. Unfortunately, they're going to find out big time what an unwise idea this was.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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