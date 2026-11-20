If you ask me, it was a pretty funny joke, but the NFL earned its “No Fun League” nickname for a reason.

Here’s the crime that got Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey sent home, deactivated from this Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and barred from practice for the rest of the week: He joked that there are criminals in Baltimore, a city that is regularly mentioned when the subject of "dangerous places to hang out" comes up.

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On an episode of "The Marlon Humphrey Show" released Wednesday, Humphrey took a swipe at the city when asked what Baltimore was best at making. After first mentioning "The Star-Spangled Banner" and National Bohemian beer, Humphrey quipped, "They're best at making criminals."

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey on what Baltimore is best at:



“Making criminals.” pic.twitter.com/CWma3QkVdX — Ravens Nation 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 (@LiveRavenNation) November 18, 2026

I laughed. Just saying.

Humphrey quickly faced intense backlash for what was obviously a joke and was forced to deliver a groveling apology. Meanwhile, the city’s mayor tried to fan the flames of racial division Wednesday and argued that Humphrey should face even more consequences:

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Wednesday that Humphrey's apology was "not enough" and added that, "Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper."

Are you ready for some irony? On Thursday — the very day he was told to vacate the premises — a 30-year-old woman was shot and killed near the Ravens’ home stadium, CFG Bank Arena.

Want some more irony? Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other players famously knelt during the National Anthem on multiple occasions in 2016, disrespecting the country and effectively giving the finger to millions of patriotic fans — but faced exactly zero punishment.

No suspensions, no deactivations, no fines.

...It is curious that Humphrey would draw a flag for exercising free speech when they can kneel during the national anthem in protest at the games. https://t.co/ZjWh7tBjBS Humphrey made the brief comment about the well-known problem of crime in the city. For that, he was sacked. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 20, 2026

Adding insult to injury, Baltimore is, in fact, a crime-plagued city, and has been for decades. But Humphrey is simply not allowed to make a quick joke about it? Also notice that, despite the race-baiters, the 10-year Raven, who is the second-longest-tenured athlete on the team, didn’t say anything about race.

Here is some reality for the NFL:

While liberal media spent 2025 celebrating Baltimore's declining crime rates, here's what those headlines left out: According to FBI-based crime data compiled by Security.org, Baltimore still ranked 5th in violent crime and 6th in overall crime among America's 50 largest cities.

The city's violent crime rate was 4.1 times the national average, with roughly 1,346 offenses per 100,000 residents.

FBI-based data also shows Baltimore's motor vehicle theft rate was nearly 4 TIMES the national average.

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Meanwhile, local gangbangers call their town “Murder City.” And do you think the location for the hit HBO crime drama “The Wire” was chosen at random?

Noticing the problem isn't the offense here: the actual crime rate is. In the NFL, it would appear, you’re free to speak out — as long as you go along with leftist narratives.

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