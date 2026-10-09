Hot Takes: Talarico's Flu Excuse Is the Antithesis of Texas Tough, but He May Have Been Spotted

It has been 13 days without any sage-like declarations or tortured bromides from Democrat nominee for Texas U.S. Senate, James Talarico. He has been off the campaign trail since September 26, and made a video appearance on September 30, where he claimed he had the flu.

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Since then, it's been radio silence, save for this statement on Thursday from JT Ennis, his campaign spokesperson.

.@jt_Ennis on @jamestalarico’s absence from the trail: “After holding more than 100 public events and shaking tens of thousands of hands, James came down with the flu but will be back on the trail this weekend. Ken Paxton has been ignoring Texans this entire campaign, and his priorities are clear: he doesn’t answer to the people of this state — he answers to his billionaire megadonors and special interests. ” — Adam Wren (@adamwren) October 8, 2026

.@jt_Ennis on @jamestalarico’s absence from the trail: “After holding more than 100 public events and shaking tens of thousands of hands, James came down with the flu but will be back on the trail this weekend. Ken Paxton has been ignoring Texans this entire campaign, and his priorities are clear: he doesn’t answer to the people of this state — he answers to his billionaire megadonors and special interests."

As RedState has extensively reported, this disappearance and canceling of campaign events has been largely ignored by the legacy media. Republican nominee for U.S. Senate and TX Attorney General Ken Paxton has been getting much-deserved mileage from it, and I'm sure his donors and supporters consider it money well spent.

Paxton recently mounted a statewide tip line for any James Talarico sightings.

NEW: In response, @KenPaxtonTX announces he’s launched a statewide hotline in search of Rep. Talarico who’s been off the campaign trail for 13 days. @CBSNewsTexas https://t.co/7vtNwyUh3b — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) October 9, 2026

And the dim-bulb Democrat strategists and apologists just want people to stop talking about it, because the flu is serious, y'all!

Guys the actual flu - not a bad cold - is really really bad. Coming back from it to run a ~political campaign~ that’s in its final 4 weeks is a lot. Chill tf out. — Eric Koch (@EricDKoch) October 9, 2026

Our Townhall colleague Dustin Grage also points out why this is (D)ifferent.

If you’re wondering why it took people so long to ask where James Talarico is in the middle of a highly competitive race, it’s called Democrat privilege. Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton once spent six weeks at the Mayo Clinic, and nobody even noticed. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 9, 2026

But we all know it's weak sauce, especially if you are running to become a United States senator. And who has the flu for two weeks? If it's that bad, it's probably progressed to pneumonia and he should be in the hospital. They can send a proof-of-life photo with Talarico on a ventilator or something. The geriatric Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) supplied two photos of himself in rehab during his lengthy absence, so what gives with the much younger Talarico?

As California activist and former L.A. mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt points out, this is also Texas, and they expect a bit more mettle from their folks — especially their elected ones.

Two weeks for the flu = Too weak for the Republic of Texas — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 9, 2026

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My RedState colleague Kyle Becker featured Pratt's post detailing his intel on what could be the real reason why Talarico has been MIA. Obama Bro and Pod Save America caster Jon Favreau tried to turn the tables on Pratt, who he claimed has "Elon/Trump level Twitter brain-poison." (Newsflash: It's "X.")

Talarico is set to campaign this weekend after 8 days of a flu that landed him in urgent care, which we know because he did a virtual event on 9/30 where he appeared visibly ill. Perhaps this is actually a time to pray for Pratt, who's got Elon/Trump levels of Twitter brain-poison — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 9, 2026

As Pratt so expertly does, he levels Favreau.

The same scammers who told you President Biden was sharp as a tack want you to believe that Talarico had a 72 hour stomach bug for 14 days. LMAO. https://t.co/8MqadJ6dKG — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 9, 2026

Game. Set. Match.

The Federalist's Sean Davis makes the salient point that President Donald Trump cheated death by a millimeter at that 2024 Saturday rally in Butler, PA, and still showed up at his Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, WI, on Monday.

Trump got shot in the head and was back at work the next day. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 9, 2026

Former NY Congressman George Santos hits a rim shot on his tale of overcoming illness story, in order to celebrate his victory with his constituents.

I was sick as a dog on my election night in 2022. My campaign manager witnessed me vomiting all over the place in my hotel room and was concerned I’d be a no show for the 300 plus people watch party I had waiting for me. I still showed up and gave a performance! James is a soy boy sissy! 😒🙄 — George Santos (@Georgesantos) October 9, 2026

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I was sick as a dog on my election night in 2022. My campaign manager witnessed me vomiting all over the place in my hotel room and was concerned I’d be a no show for the 300 plus people watch party I had waiting for me. I still showed up and gave a performance! James is a soy boy sissy! 😒🙄

And Republican fundraiser and strategist Caroline Wren points out the politicians twice Talarico's age who have been ill during a heavy campaign season, but still managed to do what they needed to do in order to show up.

James Talarico is 37 and has cancelled 13 days of events due to “the flu.” In 2016 Hillary Clinton was 68 & got the flu and only cancelled 4 days of events. In 2008 Giuliani was 63 & got hospitalized with the flu and only cancelled 3 days of events. In 2022 Beto O’Rourke was hospitalized with an infection and was back on the campaign trail in 7 days. Who is buying this? — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) October 9, 2026

James Talarico is 37 and has cancelled 13 days of events due to “the flu.” In 2016 Hillary Clinton was 68 & got the flu and only cancelled 4 days of events. In 2008 Giuliani was 63 & got hospitalized with the flu and only cancelled 3 days of events. In 2022 Beto O’Rourke was hospitalized with an infection and was back on the campaign trail in 7 days. Who is buying this?

Apparently, no one but the Democrats and the legacy media. We all know there's a deeper issue, and had this been a Republican, there'd be media camped out at Talarico's house, campaign office, girlfriend's place, and at his church. As Mark Mendlovitz pointed out: The silence is the giveaway.

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The Talarico campaign's lack of transparency and the lack of interest and curiosity by the liberal corporate media regarding his whereabouts tell you everything you need to know about how serious the problem is. If a Republican Senate candidate went missing for 12 days, Politico and the New York Times would be all over it. The silence is the giveaway. — Mark Mendlovitz (@MendlovitzMark) October 9, 2026

The Talarico campaign's lack of transparency and the lack of interest and curiosity by the liberal corporate media regarding his whereabouts tell you everything you need to know about how serious the problem is. If a Republican Senate candidate went missing for 12 days, Politico and the New York Times would be all over it. The silence is the giveaway.

Someone sent out the bat signal, because it's amazing how quickly this purported video of James Talarico attending the Austin City Limits Music Festival wound up on social media.

ACL Fest @jamestalarico https://t.co/edKAO21FMH — Andy Langer (@Andylanger) October 9, 2026

This already tight race seems to be getting tighter, and not in Talarico's favor.

🚨SHOCKING DEVELOPMENT: Ken Paxton and James Talarico are tied in the latest poll for the Texas Senate race. Texas - 2026 Senate 🟥Ken Paxton 45% 🟦James Talarico 45% See all TX Senate polls @Pollsmax. Paxton, the state's attorney general, defeated incumbent senator John Cornyn in the Republican primary runoff by large margins with the endorsement of President Donald Trump. Trump himself won Texas in 2024 by almost 14 percent. Democrats have not won a Senate election in Texas since 1988. Talarico has been off the campaign trail for almost two weeks now, reportedly recovering from a flu sickness. University of Massachusetts Lowell | September 28, 2026 | 850 LV — Election Time (@ElectionTime_) October 9, 2026

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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