Spencer Pratt Shares Political Insider 'Secret' on Talarico Going MIA, Sideswipes LA Mayor's Race

When Republican candidate and former reality show contestant Spencer Pratt lost his bid in the Los Angeles jungle primary for mayor in June, that was supposed to be Sayonara, right?

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Despite liberal politicians' and their supporters' wishes, Spencer Pratt has shown that he refuses to be cowed into going away quietly. Thank goodness!

As we saw this week in the most recent example of progressive political malpractice, the James Talarico campaign shielded the missing-in-action, socialist Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas - of course, with the complicity of the Democrats' lapdog legacy media. It was only after conservative outlets like RedState and other platforms hammered them for days on his nearly two-week absence without leave that he magically reappeared Friday afternoon - seen in a video pressing flesh at a music festival.

Now, Pratt says in a new X post, people might be making the mistake of being "confused" about why a campaign might do - or fail to do - certain things, like giving a rational reason your candidate is not campaigning less than a month from an election.

We have seen how California figures, like Democrat Mayor Karen Bass and her general election challenger in the midterms for the mayoral seat, socialist councilmember Nithya Raman, are not too shy about showing what they are all about, in a blatant effort to keep the support of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) ranks within the party.

These things don't happen by accident; they never do, Pratt stated, giving us an insider's view.

He revealed what he called a "secret" many do not know about the inner game of politics:

Guys. Let me share a little "secret" about campaigns...there's calculus behind EVERYTHING. And I do mean everything. Every word. Every image. Every debate quip. Everything, down to the color of the font you choose, is calculated to invoke a specific feeling, and most of the time, it's easy to decipher what the campaign is trying to convey with these choices, and that is the goal. So if you find yourself confused by something happening in a campaign, and you're thinking "why would they do that?"...like..."how the hell could they think going radio silent for 2 weeks is a good idea in the closing weeks of a campaign?" They don't think it's a good idea. It's because the alternative is so much worse. If you think going radio silent and getting TORCHED online for over a week in the closing month of a $400M campaign is bad...just imagine how bad the real story was. You don't get to choose everything that happens in the campaign, but you do THINK about everything that happens in a campaign and choose your strategy for presenting it to the public or spinning it. Sometimes...there is no good way of spinning it, so you just have to eat your shit sandwich, and hope that the alternative would've been worse. It's a lot like the current LA Mayor's race...there is no good option. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 10, 2026





"Guys. Let me share a little 'secret' about campaigns...there's calculus behind EVERYTHING. And I do mean everything. Every word. Every image. Every debate quip. Everything, down to the color of the font you choose, is calculated to invoke a specific feeling, and most of the time, it's easy to decipher what the campaign is trying to convey with these choices, and that is the goal," he wrote.

So if you find yourself confused by something happening in a campaign, and you're thinking "why would they do that?"...like..."how the hell could they think going radio silent for 2 weeks is a good idea in the closing weeks of a campaign?" They don't think it's a good idea. It's because the alternative is so much worse. If you think going radio silent and getting TORCHED online for over a week in the closing month of a $400M campaign is bad...just imagine how bad the real story was.

"You don't get to choose everything that happens in the campaign, but you do THINK about everything that happens in a campaign and choose your strategy for presenting it to the public or spinning it. Sometimes...there is no good way of spinning it, so you just have to eat your sh*t sandwich, and hope that the alternative would've been worse," he wrote.

My colleague Bob Hoge had some thoughts earlier on the doomers, I mean, Democrats, including in his home state of California - in the form of losing Dem presidential nominee, former VP Kamala Harris, among other progressive pols pretending with all their might to be moderate

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Hoge wrote:

Do you remember Kamala Harris’ widely derided “joy” campaign during the 2024 presidential election season? She came across as a giggling mental lightweight as she tried to convince the electorate that her artificial exuberance, which often made her appear as if she were higher than a kite, somehow made her a suitable candidate for the presidency. [...] Meanwhile, in California, it seems as if the Democrats and the socialists want to take us backward in time. Many call themselves "progressives," but in reality they reject progress and try to thwart it. We now have appliances, including air conditioning, that have made our lives infinitely better. Their response? Shame you for using it. Tax the hell out of it. Ban it if they can. Take us back in time.

And as our Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar also wrote on Saturday, things are only getting worse in the City of Angels, unfortunately, for those who truly want a better future for themselves and their families.

Under all the trapping of political campaigns, there are the tiniest of choices that make a whole narrative about the candidate. Pratt does a great job here of showing how that campaigning secret can be used by the left to hide those bad candidates in plain sight - like in the ongoing L.A. mayor's race.

As he shared in a solid sideswipe: "It's a lot like the current LA Mayor's race...there is no good option."

Ouch.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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