We’ve had multiple system outages plaguing airline travel, banks, and more; we’ve seen the top AI chipmaker’s CEO, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, resign amidst sexual scandals, and we’ve seen endless Democrat fear-mongering about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

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All that instability in the tech sphere led to an ugly consequence: a massive stock market sell-off.

Stocks were slammed on Friday, closing out a brutal week for markets as the much-hyped Anthropic IPO caused investors to take profits on the artificial intelligence-led rally rather than revive it. The Nasdaq Composite turned negative for the year, and the S&P 500 entered correction territory alongside the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Here are the unpleasant numbers:

The tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 5.28% to close at 22,617.73. The index was down 2.7% year to date. The broad market S&P 500 dropped 3.7% to end at 6,910.39, while the blue-chip Dow fell 949.73 points, or 1.93%, to 48,147.33. Both the S&P 500 and Dow moved 10% below their closing records. The Nasdaq-100 plummeted 5.6% and entered a bear market on an intraday basis, down 20% from its recent high.

BREAKING: Wall Street is taking a major hit as the Dow plunges 700 points and stocks slide deeper into a broad market sell-off.



The Nasdaq is bearing the brunt of the losses as Anthropic shares tumble just one day after the AI company’s Wall Street debut, fueling fresh concerns… pic.twitter.com/wwJ3EJla0c — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 20, 2026

The Nasdaq is bearing the brunt of the losses as Anthropic shares tumble just one day after the AI company’s Wall Street debut, fueling fresh concerns over sky-high tech valuations. With markets now down 10% from recent highs, investors are pulling back fast on AI valuations.

Even with AI giant Anthropic going public Thursday in a massive IPO, tech investors have the serious jitters. It’s a case of multiple forces colliding at once — what tech analyst Dan Ives called a “perfect storm”:

This sell-off has been driven by a perfect storm created by: 1) The Blue Tidal Wave win and fears about an anti-AI/anti-datacenter DC, 2) losing the global leader of the AI Revolution Jensen in his black eye moment, 3) China driven regulatory concerns across the rest of… — Dan Ives (@DivesTech) November 20, 2026

This sell-off has been driven by a perfect storm created by: 1) The Blue Tidal Wave win and fears about an anti-AI/anti-datacenter DC, 2) losing the global leader of the AI Revolution Jensen in his black eye moment, 3) China driven regulatory concerns across the rest of semis/memory stocks (e.g. AMD short report yesterday), 4) multiple market clearing events which have just led to more selling, 5)Anthropic IPO being a massive success but marginally reducing liquidity from other tech names, 6) significant fund P&L pain diminishing buying power, and 7) sticky inflation and hawkish Fed speak with concerns around more hikes and constricting financial conditions….The $4 trillion AI buildout is still happening and our tech thesis into 2027 remains.

BREAKING: The S&P 500 officially closes the day down -3.7%, erasing -$6 trillion worth of market cap this week.



This marks the S&P 500's first 7-day losing streak since the 2020 Pandemic. pic.twitter.com/stbShTGH4F — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 20, 2026

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Investors are also worried about another possible interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve when the Board meets in December as inflation remains a pesky problem.

After all was said and done, the Dow fell eight percent for the week, its worst performance since 2020; the Nasdaq dropped even more (10 percent), and the S&P 500 plunged 8.6 percent. Not good.

We’ll get a sense Monday if this is going to be a prolonged retraction by Wall Street investors — or possibly even a sustained bear market — or if it’s an overdue pullback that will right itself over time. I’m seriously hoping for the latter.

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