President Donald Trump had a press conference on a variety of topics on Friday, and he had Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio with him as well.

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You know it's always guaranteed to be an interesting time when Trump interacts with reporters, and he did not disappoint. CNN's Kaitlan Collins was at the ready with a question trying to plumb for some division. She asked if the president was unhappy with comments that Vance had made about attributing the losses in the midterms to the Iran conflict.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins tried to drive a wedge between President Trump and VP Vance with this question. Trump wasn't having it. "No problem there at all. Actually, it was a very accurate statement [...] People that work for me, they have a right to their opinion." https://t.co/CgJNhwlrA7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 20, 2026

Trump dealt with her well, saying that he had no issue with what Vance had to say, Vance was free to have his own opinions, and that they had to make sure that the Iranian regime didn't get a nuclear weapon.

So Collins' hopes were dashed.

As our sister site Townhall reported, Luke Radel of Meidas Touch tried to plumb for division too. Vance blew up that hope, saying, "The goal of keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is absolutely what we should be doing."

RADEL: Would you argue that the war in Iran was worth it to lose the senate? VANCE: The president said he would do it again. My view is that my goal in my job is to support the president of the United States https://t.co/m4RHYebseb — Acyn (@Acyn) November 20, 2026

Radel also tried by asking which person Trump thought would be a better president, Rubio or Vance.

RADEL: Because you have the VP and the Secretary of State behind you, which of them do you think would make a better president? TRUMP: Oh, let me give you the answer. https://t.co/53FgccHEMx — Acyn (@Acyn) November 20, 2026

That made Trump smile, but he isn't going to answer that any time soon.

Trump also didn't appear to like NBC's Monica Alba interjecting. He then shut her down.

Trump was NOT happy with NBC's Monica Alba https://t.co/e7zlsD90rT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 20, 2026

But Collins had one more moment that was caught on a hot mic before the briefing started, when she was having a cow about the lighting in the briefing room, that has to be noted. She called it "our briefing room."

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🚨 WOW: CNN's Kaitlan Collins caught on a hot mic upset and acting ENTITLED before Trump's blockbuster briefing where she calls it THEIR briefing room She can be heard fuming on the phone with someone: "Whatever. It's OUR briefing room, but OK." Collins says there's "ZERO" lights on. Trump is lit up perfectly fine. These people think they OWN the place! h/t @TheCharlesDowns — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 20, 2026

No, it's the White House briefing room, in the people's house. Not your personal space. You are an invited guest. You don't get to dictate the conditions, no matter how entitled you think you are. Pro tip? It isn't actually about you.

Kaitlan needs the lighting for herself ... "Mr. DeMille, I'm ready for my close-up" 😎 — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) November 20, 2026

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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