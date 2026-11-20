How many crazy things are we going to see in New York City?

With Mayor Zohran Mamdani, we're already seeing a lot of unhinged moves. They want to spend millions to set up five city-run grocery stores, all of which wouldn't even be operational until 2029, and sell products at a 30 percent discount. Oh, subsidized by taxpayer dollars, of course. When Mamdani was asked how this was going to work and how the math made sense, shockingly, he didn't have any real answer.

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On top of that, Mamdani announced that he was going to disband the Strategic Response Group that has been very effective against radical violent activists at "protests." In its place, he's going to have a team from the mayor's office that won't be armed or able to arrest anyone. They will be assisted by a team from the NYPD as needed. But that civilian team, the Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division, also won't be in place until 2028. Oh, and they no longer will be able to kettle, use pepper spray, or other things that have helped keep rioters in check. I'm sure that will go well. Business owners had better start boarding up now.

Oh, and if they didn't need boarding up from the radical activists, Mamdani is also saying he's going to close Rikers, a huge jail in New York.

But if those things didn't make you wonder what was going on with the leadership in New York City, there's the story about the lobsters.

What a shellfish move! The City Council is considering a law that would ban boiling live lobsters — but restaurateurs are steaming mad, telling lawmakers they butter not bring the nanny state into their kitchens. The boil ban would apply to any living crustaceans, including “but not limited to lobsters and crabs,” according to a new bill proposed on Thursday. First violations would come with a warning, but each lobster boiled alive after that would draw a $100 fine.

Restaurants can still serve lobster, but under this measure, they would have to find another way to kill them first.

Can we talk about how silly this is? Democrats claimed to care about "affordability," but this is what they are focused on? And this is the hand of the nanny state where they think they have the right to tell you what to do about everything — even something so basic as how you cook seafood.

The bill was sponsored by Bronx and Manhattan Councilmen Oswald Feliz and Harvey Epstein, arguing the lobster might feel pain.

Restaurateurs were boiling mad. They already have to deal with a ton of regulations.

“This is nuts,” said retired New York Italian restaurant icon Angelo Vivolo. “What’s next, do they want to introduce not using cow for meat or forget about prosciutto at an Italian restaurant? Fuggadaboutit! “It’s idiocy,” he railed. “When it gets out to the restaurant industry they are going to be saying the same things. This regulation is absolutely insane.” Top Hamptons chef Zach Erdem even said he would probably scrap plans for a Manhattan restaurant over the lobster boil proposition. “Restaurants are fighting high rents, food costs, labor costs and taxes. Now we’re supposed to worry about hurting a lobster’s feelings? What’s next? Are we going to need permission from City Hall before we crack a crab leg?” he said. “I love New York. But when politicians start worrying more about lobsters than the people trying to make a living, something is seriously wrong,” Erdem added. “The lobsters might be safe, but the restaurant business is getting cooked!”

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People thought it was ridiculous.

They care more about lobsters than unborn children. DEI: Don't....Elect...Idiots — Steve McLaughlin (@SteveMcNY) November 20, 2026

This will definitely address affordability. — Jean (@queens_parents) November 20, 2026

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