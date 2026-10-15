More Damaging Details Surface of Sermon on 'White Privilege' by Kansas Dem Senate Nominee

We have been trying to keep voters informed about the high freak level of Democrat nominees running in races for the midterm election all over the U.S.

To be honest, reader, it can sometimes be hard to keep up. We had candidates on their side who never made it to the primary election, like former Maine Senate hopeful and faux-authentic lobsterman, Graham Platner.

Advertisement

James Talarico, or as President Trump likes to nickname him during the rallies he's holding for Republicans across the country just 20 days before Nov. 3 — TalaFreako - is another one.

RedState wrote on Wednesday about the far-left candidate vying to sit in the upper chamber instead of TX Attorney General Ken Paxton having a heck of a time convincing people during a CNN town hall when confronted by potential voters on his real positions on issues ranging from abortion and the Bible to the SAVE America Act, among others.

People are rightly suspicious of his walking back or massaging the words he uses to sell Democrat positions and radical causes as moderate. He's often shown he's anything but.

Back in late September, my colleague SisterToldjah wrote up a substantive piece on a "James Talarico" type problem that the Dems have on their hands in Kansas in that state's U.S. Senate race. The candidate, Adam Hamilton, is a former ordained minister.

Meet Adam Hamilton, the senior pastor of the Church of the Resurrection, which The New Yorker magazine describes as "the largest United Methodist church in the country." Hamilton co-founded the mega-church, which now has multiple locations in Kansas and Missouri and broadcasts online and on TV, in 1990, so he's been pastoring there for 36 years.

One of the highlights of Toldjah's story was pointing out the bizarre interweaving of Hamilton's progressive politics in his sermons, including on climate change, urging parishioners to give up meat as a form of repentance:

"Some of the things that we grow, because we like to eat them, like cattle, end up producing more carbon dioxide than other crops that we could grow, other forms of food that we could have," Hamilton told members of his church. "And so, in all of these ways, we are creating or adding to the amount of greenhouse gases in our world."

Toldjah also noted that there was an outside ad that mentioned other questionable biblical topics; the Dem, for example, called on his church to repent over white privilege (You can watch the ad in her piece linked above).

Adam Hamilton wants to be Kansas' next Senator. But does Kansas know who he really is? 🔴 He told white Christians they must "REPENT" for being white 🔴 He called for REPENTANCE over cattle ranching (a $11.7B Kansas industry) 🔴 He uses church funds for DRAG QUEEN story hours for kids

But now, there are more details on that sermon on begging the Lord for forgiveness - especially if you happen to be "educated, white, and male" like Hamilton is - which he delivered in the wake of Minnesotan George Floyd's death in the summer of 2020, and it is raising eyebrows.

Advertisement

During the tumultuous summer of 2020, just days after Floyd’s killing in Minnesota, Adam Hamilton called on his congregation at the Church of the Resurrection to recognize their White privilege and repent. "Like part of what I know is that, is that I grew up in a way that I'm blind to certain things in our society," Hamilton said during a sermon dubbed "Jesus, Protests and Repentance." "I just am. And I have certain benefits by virtue of being educated, White and male, right?" "And we don't like to hear that, especially White folks don't like to hear that. But there are benefits that come along with that," he continued.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Luckily, the Republicans have poured more cash and other resources into this race for Senate nominee Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), since it is close. Real Clear Politics considers the race one of eight in the "toss-up" category for the midterms.

The Democrats are in a pickle here, as far as rousing strong support from the base. Recently, Kansas Dems, including Hamilton, all but begged 2024 Democrat presidential loser Kamala Harris not to campaign for them, as my colleague Nick Arama wrote.

Advertisement

Townhall colleague Amy Curtis leaves us with this report from late Sept. on a truly dishonest ad by the Hamilton campaign "claiming Marshall had a woman arrested over a missed $50 medical payment."

The problem: It never happened.

Especially in a red Midwestern state like Kansas, easily debunked claims in your political ads are a no-go. Cattle and meat are serious business, and so is actually knowing what's in the Holy Bible. Seems more than one Democrat Senate candidate has a problem with that, and voters should let them know it with their votes for Republicans in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.