'Extraordinary People': Pres. Trump Welcomes First Responders to WH, Has Jab for 'Mohammed' El-Sayed

Most of what President Trump had to say during a lunchtime event in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday was to recognize the brave and selfless service many Americans take for granted every day that is provided by our nation's first responders. He was not completely finished handing out campaign trail zingers, though, especially one a good jab about the Democratic Socialists of America adherent running in the midterms for U.S. Senate in MI, Abdul El-Sayed against Sen. Mike Rogers (R-MI).

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Trump welcomed the men and women from several branches of public safety and service, mentioning that "a lot of friends of mine" were there, including one former firefighter in particular, who might be invited to speak, too.

.@POTUS: Today, we're thrilled to welcome to the White House many incredible First Responders — our firefighters, police officers, paramedics, EMTs, Secret Service agents, and extraordinary volunteers. https://t.co/QjcAMIh1OH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 15, 2026

"You're extraordinary people," he added.

Trump continued, reminding the first responders that the Trump administration has "your back," and they "don't play games":

.@POTUS: "From Day One, my Administration has worked tirelessly to give our First Responders the resources, support, and legal protection you so richly deserve. We have your back — 100%. We don't play games." https://t.co/ttHFmNmAeM pic.twitter.com/YuA1Rys8hT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 15, 2026

Indeed, his friend Paul — Paul Perez, the president of the Border Patrol Union - did speak, in part to thank Pres. Trump for "taking better care of the White House than most of your predecessors."

.@BPUnion President Paul Perez: "I speak for all of us when we say we have NEVER had the support or leadership from any Administration that we have from you — and it's because of you that America is stronger, America is safer, and the border is totally secure." https://t.co/ttHFmNm2pe pic.twitter.com/cv3xVHrX8w — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 15, 2026

The president also received a special gift for his "protection" from a volunteer group, the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), given by their chairman, Steve Hirsch.

The group's homepage states it is "the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services."

.@NVFC Chair Steve Hirsch presents @POTUS with a firefighting helmet on behalf of America's volunteer firefighters:



"While this helmet protects us in a fire or a wreck, we want it to protect you. We want God to wrap his protective arm around you." https://t.co/ttHFmNm2pe pic.twitter.com/UhoD7paobh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 15, 2026

When there have been several assassination attempts, you can never be too careful, right?

Then Trump shared the facts on the extraordinary positive sea change from the Biden era in Trump 47, on everything from a historic dip in violent crime rates to drug overdoses to law enforcement officer deaths while serving their communities.

.@POTUS: We've achieved the largest drop in violent crime ever recorded. The murder rate plummeted to the lowest level in 125 years. Drug overdose deaths have fallen every single month I've been in office. Police officer deaths in the line of duty have reached an 80-year low. https://t.co/0VrgKbeZMb pic.twitter.com/nqTWrD37SH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 15, 2026

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As promised, Trump also aimed a campaign stump-esque jab at the man he jokingly calls "Mohammed" (and to be fair, El-Sayed's middle name is Mohamed/Mohammed).

The Left, of course, recently got their pants all twisted over this. They started complaining about it just about a week ago, when Trump first used the nickname in a Truth Social post, with some activists calling it "racist." And the Senate candidate brought it up during an event with Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (MI):

“He thinks my name’s Mohammed… My name’s Abdul, and you know it. And the only reason he won’t say it is I keep ripping you,” El-Sayed said, going on, to peals of laughter from onlookers, “So try again and get it right because we’re going to teach you how to say it properly."

In case you missed it, Pres. Trump opened his endorsement for Senator Mike Rogers (R) this way:

Mohammed El-Sayed is a terrible Candidate for the Dumocrats. While his opponent, Mike Rogers, is an extremely good one, Mohammed goes back to the days of the Jihad. He is a RADICAL Extremist, Terrorist Sympathizer, and no different from his best friend, America Hating Hasan Piker. How’s France doing? Mohammed’s Values are not exactly those of Michiganders.

But Trump went even further in Thursday's remarks, asking a good question about the man's dishonest answers about his family's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood to NBC News and other outlets - and how things might be risky if he is allowed to sit on highly sensitive committees in the Senate:

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Trump on US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed: "He's a Muslim Brotherhood guy, 100%. How about having him on the Senate Intelligence Committee?" https://t.co/GMuHYjqkel — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2026

"I call him 'Mohammed Abdul El-Sayed...He's a Muslim Brotherhood guy," Trump said at the White House event.

"How about having him on the Senate Intelligence Committee? The guy's 100 percent Muslim Brotherhood, and we've got to make sure Mike Rogers wins. He's great. He's a good man!" he added.

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