Catholic Texas Prof Busts Talarico After Absurd Abortion/Bible Claim in Campaign-Ending Moment

We've written before about how two Democrat Senate nominees are testing the waters to see how far their "progressive Christianity" can take them in red states where traditional Christian values on matters of family and faith can be the difference between a winning and losing campaign.

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One of them is Kansas Democrat nominee Adam Hamilton, the senior pastor of the Church of the Resurrection, a United Methodist Church (UMC). Some of Hamilton's unearthed sermons are real doozies, like the one where he suggested congregants needed to be "repentant" for their supposed contributions to climate change as meat-loving Kansans who love to drive. He's also been instrumental in pulling the UMC to the left on LGBTQ issues.

The other one is Texas Democrat nominee James Talarico, who, as RedState has extensively documented, has been making wacky, supposedly "biblically based" assertions about political matters for years as a state representative. "When I take on the politicians who are serving themselves and not the people, I’m doing it on biblical grounds," Talarico recently (and falsely) proclaimed.

Abortion, though, is one issue that Talarico has previously (and wrongly) asserted the Bible is "silent" on. The absurd statement has been resoundingly debunked, which we reported here, but Talarico continues to make the claim, as we saw during a CNN town hall Wednesday night, which was held in the Lone Star State.

Watch this clip, where not only does the purported Presbyterian seminarian repeat the lie, but he also tries to convince an orthodox Catholic Texas voter to find common ground with him on contraception. The absolute nerve of this guy:

Texas voter Jody Hunt: If you cannot provide policies that protect the most innocent among us, the unborn child, how can we trust that you will protect the rest of Texans? TALARICO: "We're both Christians, and the Bible is silent on abortion." IS THIS TRUE??? https://t.co/UWaiVX1xWj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2026

Survey says... NOPE. And Ms. Hunt, who is also a distinguished theology professor, busted him over it in what, in a fair and just world, should be the beginning of the end of his campaign:

“I just want to add that the Bible is not silent on abortion. There is the 10 Commandments: ‘Thou shall not kill,’” Hunt shot back. She added, “And as Catholics, we take great insult, I guess sometimes, when it’s described that way.” Hunt further noted that Talarico’s call for expanding access to contraception and what he described as “age-appropriate sex education” is a “very trying thing” for Catholics.

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WOW



Texas voter and actual Christian CLAPS BACK



"The Bible is NOT SILENT on abortion. There are the 10 Commandments: THOU SHALT NOT KILL." pic.twitter.com/XxvSg0SE3i — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2026

Here's the fuller exchange. She dunked all over Talarico with a smile on her face:

Talarico proved unpersuasive to a Catholic theological professor on abortion. https://t.co/AI0AmOYX2a — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 15, 2026

That, friends, is how it's done. No-nonsense. Texas-style. Now Texas voters need to do their thing at the ballot box and keep the state red - and Talarico out of Washington, D.C.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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