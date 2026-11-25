In just a few weeks, Democrats will officially take control of the House and Senate, and along with that, we will be reminded all over again of what happened on November 3, one of the most truly disappointing Election Days for Republicans in recent memory.

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But until then, President Donald Trump and the Senate GOP are busy taking care of some priorities in the lame-duck session, and among them is the process of confirming about two dozen or so of Trump's judicial nominees before Democrats have the chance to torpedo them in the new year.

As we've reported, we've already seen some Democrat meltdowns over these actions from Senate Judiciary Committee members like Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who had this to say during a recent confirmation hearing for several of the nominees:

It's disappointing to me. I've watched time and time again the erosion of this institution and the erosion of this committee, and this is clearly one of them. [...] I'm sorry that you're going to be appointed to the bench under the cloud that's been created by this committee.

This prompted an epic comeback from fellow committee member, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who pointed out what Democrats did toward the end of Joe Biden's sole term in office in 2024. They "rammed through 22 federal judges in November and December before leaving," Cruz noted, while adding that "Sen. Booker and every other Democrat on this committee, I believe, voted for all 22 of those judges."

Not surprisingly, the fauxtrage from Democrats on this committee continues, with the latest example coming from ranking member Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who is not happy over Trump's nomination of Forsyth County (NC) District Attorney Jim O'Neill to the federal bench (U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina). In Durbin's view, Trump is trampling all over supposed "norms" and stealing from incoming Senator-elect Roy Cooper (D) the opportunity to consider O'Neill:

Senate Republicans must not consider this nomination. There simply isn’t enough time to allow Senators to fulfill their constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent. This is clearly an attempt to bypass Senator-elect Roy Cooper, who is entitled to be consulted on who will fill this seat. This is a continuation of Trump’s attempt to bypass longstanding Senate precedents to jam through as many judicial nominees as possible before Democrats control the Senate in January.

Senate Republicans must not consider this nomination. There simply isn’t enough time to allow Senators to fulfill their constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent. This is clearly an attempt to bypass Senator-elect Roy Cooper, who is entitled to be consulted on who will fill this seat. This is a continuation of Trump’s attempt to bypass longstanding Senate precedents to jam through as many judicial nominees as possible before Democrats control the Senate in January. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) November 24, 2026

What Durbin is really upset about is the fact that he knows O'Neill is likely to be confirmed in part because he has the support of both of NC's Republican senators, Ted Budd and the departing Thom Tillis:

Senators Thom Tillis and Ted Budd back President Donald Trump's nomination of Jim O’Neill to serve as a U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of North Carolina. Jim O'Neill is the DA of Forsyth County but lost reelection https://t.co/mpfHkSLJSe — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 24, 2026

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Further, and as others pointed out, Cooper isn't a senator yet. He'll get his chance, but he'll have to wait his turn, and it won't be against O'Neill:

Sen.-elect Roy Cooper will be entitled to be consulted on who fills federal judge vacancies in North Carolina beginning on Jan 3, 2027… and not a day sooner. His term did not begin on November 3rd. It is a six year term. Not six years and two months. #ncpol #ncga. — Justin (@JustR_02) November 24, 2026

Precedent doesn’t mean shit anymore.

Democrats violated it, we will play the same. — Victor (@ChuckWjr22) November 25, 2026

In short, cry harder, Senate Judiciary Democrats. Cry harder.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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