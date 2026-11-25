"Disinformation is not true or false."

That is a line from a "misinformation" researcher that sums up the Orwellian experience of Americans getting censored for questioning the government's official narratives during the Biden years.

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No, you weren't crazy. It was that partisan and ill-conceived.

The USAID Files just dropped at USAID.gov, which has undergone a serious makeover that one might call an exercise in "radical transparency."

As I referred to it in a thread on X, it is "one of the most disgusting reads I have ever come across."

The USAID Files is one of the most disgusting reads I have ever come across. The deep state functions like an AWFL mafia that invites tech CEOs for boba teas and then leans on them to "share their values" for globomarxist domination. I think I'm going to be sick. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 25, 2026

While it is beyond the scope of this breaking news post to summarize everything in the USAID Files, suffice to say, it appears to be a collection of files ranging from "disinformation guidebooks" to internal communications between USAID staff and social media giants, such as Google and Meta.

An outstanding synopsis of the "vibe" of the social media outreach campaign comes from Global Disinformation Index (GDI) co-founder Danny Rogers, who consulted with USAID on how to flag "disinformation."

From the USAID Files (2022 seminar): "Highlighting migrant crime = disinfo" "Disinformation is NOT true or false" https://t.co/k98yItRMl2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 25, 2026

Rogers points to Breitbart News' reportage on illegal alien crime as an example of "disinformation." He expands to compare it to news on vaccines and elections, where it can be based on "fact," and would "fact check to be correct," but the objectionable thing is that it fits a "narrative" that these elites find unfavorable.

This is a smoking gun about the entire "fact-checking" industry: It is not about the facts, it is about narrative-policing. And it is a violation of the First Amendment to censor such news stories, and one might argue, organize to demonetize media companies, de-platform them, or otherwise damage their ability to conduct business.

Rogers was also highlighted by Mike Benz, a former State Department analyst, who provided more context about his lectures.

@MikeBenzCyber A censorship ministry created in secret attempting to make adversarial resistance futile. 💢 Does Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory stand by this? https://t.co/xZ5ns7IpuL — SpiralBewilder (@SpiralBewilder) November 25, 2026

One of the concerning things about what Rogers says is that his new paradigm about "adversarial narratives" flips journalism on its head.

As Rogers explains it, disinformation can be viewed through a framework of adversarial narratives that challenge or discredit the government, its policies, or its leaders.

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This is as un-American as it gets. Journalism is a necessarily adversarial occupation because it is about challenging official narratives and striving to ascertain the facts.

So much for "truth to power." These apparatchiks want to corrupt journalism and turn it into state propaganda. In this information environment, every journalist must become a propagandist — or else.

It's as Orwellian as it gets.

The USAID Files will undoubtedly give us more disturbing revelations as researchers pour through them.

It's a preview of what we Americans need to unite against. Most urgently, that entails stopping radical ideologues from once again regaining control of the U.S. government in the next election.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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